'Drunk' Boater, 45, 'Decapitates Woman' After Crashing Pontoon Into Her Going 80 Miles Per Hour

Richard Stevenson has a history of DUI charges and speeding tickets, and has been described as a "ticking time bomb" by local officials.

A reportedly drunk boater in Illinois has been accused of decapitating a woman after he crashed into her boat while going 80 miles per hour over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 45-year-old was allegedly drunk when he crashed into the other woman's boat.

Stevenson has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence after investigators said the triple-engine pontoon boat he was operating collided with another boat on Saturday afternoon — killing one woman and injuring another.

According to the McHenry County State Attorney’s criminal complaint, the 45-year-old had his boat at full throttle, even though he was in a posted no-wake zone. After losing control, he allegedly smashed his pontoon boat into another boat along the west bank of the Fox River.

A 48-year-old woman sitting in the passenger's seat of the other boat was killed instantly, prosecutors said. Her name has not been released.

Her husband, who was driving the other boat, was seriously hurt. Prosecutors said two people riding in Stevenson's boat with him were not seriously hurt.