Drake's Team Recreates Legendary Magic City at SXSW Premiere for Strip Club Doc, Carmelo Anthony & T.I. Attend
Stars gathered to watch the premiere of Magic City: An American Fantasy on Monday night, followed by an extravagant after-party event which mirrored the famed Atlanta strip club.
Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment, which was founded in 2017 and focuses on culturally relevant stories, produced the highly anticipated three-part series although the chart-topping rapper was not there at the event.
The premiere took place at the ZACH Theater, RadarOnline.com has learned, before guests ventured over to Mayfair nightclub, which was turned into an exact replica of the famed Magic City, a prominent strip joint known for attracting the biggest stars.
Attendees included rapper T.I., Carmelo Anthony, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Jermaine Dupri, The Bachelors Tyler Cameron and Matt James.
Drake is also featured in the doc talking about his experiences at MC alongside fellow A-listers as they uncover the story behind the famed spot and its decades-long influence on hip-hop.
"We wanted to walk a fine line with nudity, in particular," producer Cole Brown previously said about the project. "At the same time, we didn't want it to be salacious, gratuitous. We wanted to use it in such a way that you're getting an image of what this place is."
Those who went to the premiere event got to enjoy live performances as well as free food and drinks, plus Magic City's iconic chicken wings.