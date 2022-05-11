'Dr. Strange' Actress Zara Phythian & Taekwondo 'Master' Husband Found Guilty Of Abusing Teen

In addition to those charges, Marke was separately charged with four counts of indecently assaulting another 15-year-old girl between 2002 and 2003.

The couple had denied all the charges during the 12-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court and Phythian was said to have a "look of horror" when the verdict was read.

"Both of you know that the sentence I pass is likely to be measured by a considerable period of custody," Judge Mark Watson said ahead of their sentencing hearing next Monday.