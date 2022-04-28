'Doctor Strange' Actress Zara Phythian & Husband Accused Of Sleeping With Teenage Girl

The victim, who is now an adult and has not been named due to the sensitive nature of the charges, alleged that both Phythian and her husband began “repeatedly having sex” with her as early as 2005, and the incidents regularly continued through 2008.

“I knew it was wrong but I just didn’t know how to get out of the situation or say anything,” the victim told authorities after she alleged the couple provided her with alcohol before having sex with her each time.

“I remember trying to copy Zara’s reaction at the time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her in every way,” she added.