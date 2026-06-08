EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Reflects on Infamous 'Stupid C--t' Insult Directed at Camille Grammer — 'The Public Memory Is Both Long and Selective'
June 8 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Dorit Kemsley admitted that her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came with some serious life lessons, especially after entering a feud with Camille Grammer.
The 49-year-old star reflected on those lessons in her memoir, Unburdened, including the time she blatantly called Grammer "a stupid c--t," RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Dorit Kemsley Owns Up to Her Terrible Insult
Kemsley admitted that "Housewives fans know the moment" that she was talking about and it was "not my finest hour."
"I was overheated, exhausted, and a little too loose," she claimed, reflecting on her relaxed judgement after drinking tequila.
She also shared that she didn't know Grammer, 57, well at that point, but thought she'd be able to take a joke. Instead, Kemsley discovered, the comment did not land well.
"It was crude. Unnecessary. And not funny," she later said. In fact, Kemsley could tell from the moment she spoke that it had been a mistake to sling the insult, especially due to the way producers used strategic editing and the public clung to the drama.
Kemsley Learned a Lesson From the Fallout
However, the reality star noted she learned "one of the clearest early lessons" from her time on the show at that famous dinner party.
Kemsley, who went through a terrible home invasion nightmare, wrote, "In real life, most mistakes are proportional. A careless comment is just that: a careless comment. You have to handle it and then move on. Not on Housewives. A single sentence can become a reference point. It gets replayed, quoted, dissected, and assigned meaning far beyond the actual moment."
From then, Kemsley learned to be more "careful" with her words.
She said, "It taught me that exhaustion, nerves, alcohol and the pressure of being new in a very visible social circle can combine into a perfect storm. Impact often speaks louder than intent, and the public memory is both long and selective."
Camille Grammer Allegedly Drudges Drama Back Up
Still, Kemsley expressed a bit of bitterness toward Grammer, due to her insistence on drudging the issue back up regularly.
"Camille has kept it in circulation for so long I’m surprised she hasn’t framed it and hung it in her foyer," Kemsley said.
She expressed the comment was no longer about its substance, but rather it became a symbol. A narrative was built around the insult.
Kemsley added, "You don’t get to decide when it’s finished. All you get to decide is how you carry it."
Kemsley Allegedly Corrects Grammer
"By the time Season 14 rolled around and she brought it up again, she said, 'You called me a f--king c--t,'" Kemsley claimed.
But the reality star offered a correction to Grammer, noting, “No, I called you a stupid c--t.”
Kemsley felt it important to focus on the "accuracy" since there was no way to take the insult back, especially years later "because Camille had already turned the moment into a decade-long subscription."
She further noted the insult became a "reference point" in the overall narrative, rather than just an isolated incident.
"No, I couldn’t undo it," she said. "The only control I had was whether I became defensive or accountable, whether I shrank from it or stood in it and moved forward."