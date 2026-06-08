EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Reflects on Infamous 'Stupid C--t' Insult Directed at Camille Grammer — 'The Public Memory Is Both Long and Selective'

Kemsley admitted that "Housewives fans know the moment" that she was talking about and it was "not my finest hour."

"I was overheated, exhausted, and a little too loose," she claimed, reflecting on her relaxed judgement after drinking tequila.

She also shared that she didn't know Grammer, 57, well at that point, but thought she'd be able to take a joke. Instead, Kemsley discovered, the comment did not land well.

"It was crude. Unnecessary. And not funny," she later said. In fact, Kemsley could tell from the moment she spoke that it had been a mistake to sling the insult, especially due to the way producers used strategic editing and the public clung to the drama.