EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donna Mills' Controversial Adult Site Debut
Nov. 18 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Knots Landing legend Donna Mills is getting more than she bargained for on an adult site – and worried pals are urging the 85-year-old to pull the plug on her racy online adventure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The glamorous TV veteran joined the subscription platform hoping to have some fun interacting with admirers, but sources said she's been rattled by requests from followers who apparently expect more than she's willing to deliver.
Mills Faces Creepy Fan Requests Online
"Donna went into this thinking it would be a fun way to connect with her fans, and for the most part that's what it's been, but she's also had to deal with some pretty creepy requests, and that's been a bit of a shock," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"She's 85 years old, for heaven's sake. For a lot of her friends it's hard to understand why she's subjecting herself to this."
And despite reports that the former prime-time soap villainess was raking in a fortune, Mills has poured cold water on claims of astronomical earnings.
Creators Inc.'s CEO previously touted the star's success, claiming she'd earned "many six figures," but Mills has since suggested reports about her massive payday were exaggerated.
Mills Refuses to Quit Despite Backlash
"It's not like she's making millions," the source said. "She won't say exactly what she's making, but she has admitted that all the talk about her making six figures a month was exaggerated."
The star has also revealed that some subscribers have made filthy requests she has flatly refused to fulfill.
But despite the awkward encounters and growing concerns from friends, the stubborn star isn't ready to abandon her online following.
Mills Vows to Quit if Overwhelmed
"Donna is well aware that a lot of people in her life are questioning why she's doing this, but she says she's not quite ready to throw in the towel," the source said.
"She says overall she's still having fun, and she loves the connections she's making with her fans, especially women her age, but she's promised that if it starts to become too stressful she'll quit."