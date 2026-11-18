"Donna went into this thinking it would be a fun way to connect with her fans, and for the most part that's what it's been, but she's also had to deal with some pretty creepy requests, and that's been a bit of a shock," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"She's 85 years old, for heaven's sake. For a lot of her friends it's hard to understand why she's subjecting herself to this."

And despite reports that the former prime-time soap villainess was raking in a fortune, Mills has poured cold water on claims of astronomical earnings.

Creators Inc.'s CEO previously touted the star's success, claiming she'd earned "many six figures," but Mills has since suggested reports about her massive payday were exaggerated.