Donald Trump

Donald Trump Unveils Classified 'Discombobulator' Weapon, Claims It Crippled Maduro’s Army and Left Russian and Chinese Rockets Dead in Their Silos

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump revealed details of a secret weapon he calls the 'Discombobulator'.

Profile Image

Jan. 24 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has revealed new details about a mysterious weapon he dubbed the "Discombobulator", RadarOnline.com can report.

The president claimed it was used earlier in January in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and could be deployed against other U.S. adversaries.

Trump's New Weapon

Source: MEGA

Venezuelan officials reported more than 83 people were killed in the operation.

Speaking to the press from the Oval Office, Trump said the weapon was responsible for disabling enemy defenses during the January 3 operation that led to Maduro's arrest on drug trafficking charges. However, he declined to provide technical specifics.

"I'm not allowed to talk about it," Trump told reporters. "I would love to."

He said the device rendered opposing military equipment inoperable and prevented a retaliatory strike.

"They never got their rockets off," Trump told the Post. "They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off."

He added: "We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us."

Venezuelan officials reported that more than 83 people, including 47 soldiers, were killed during the mission. One U.S. service member was injured by return fire, though no American fatalities were reported.

The 'Discombobulator'

Source: MEGA

When asked if Americans should be afraid of such weapons, Trump replied, 'Well, yeah'.

Trump's comments followed earlier hints about a secret sonic weapon he suggested was unique to the United States. During an interview with NewsNation anchor Katie Pavlich, Trump praised the strength of the U.S. military while refusing to elaborate.

He said that only American forces possessed the weapon, adding, "It's something I don't wanna… nobody else has it."

When asked whether Americans should be afraid of such technology, Trump responded, "Well, yeah."

"But we have weapons nobody else knows about," he added. "I say it's probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons."

Additional claims surfaced from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who posted an account on X on January 10 attributed to an unnamed Venezuelan security guard loyal to Maduro. Leavitt described the testimony as "absolutely chilling" and said a "very intense sound wave" disabled Venezuelan forces and Cuban bodyguards.

"Stop what you are doing and read this…" Leavitt wrote, alongside five American flag emojis.

The guard claimed his weapons were rendered useless by the U.S. military's new device.

"Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside," the account said.

He added: "We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move."

The guard said he had "never seen anything like it."

"We couldn't even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was," he added.

The remarks described the capture mission as a "massacre".

Maduro in Custody

donald trump capture venezuela maduro dictator mocking dance moves
Source: MEGA

Maduro and his wife were flown to the USS Iwo Jima and later transferred to a Brooklyn detention center..

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima and later transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He is awaiting trial on federal charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses involving machine guns and destructive devices.

