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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Targeted Again' After Armed Man Found Near Golf Club

Donald Trump is 'targeted again' after an armed man was reportedly found near his golf club.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been 'targeted again' after an armed man was reportedly found near his golf club.

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Aug. 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Fresh fears for Donald Trump's safety erupted after a suspected would-be assassin was caught allegedly prowling the grounds of the president's Los Angeles golf course ahead of his planned visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Posing as a State Department worker and wearing an earpiece, Jeanine John Taele, 38, was nabbed Aug. 2, scoping out and taking pictures of the security operation at Trump National Golf Club – stoking fears that the so-called "Blood Covenant" bounty has spawned freelance hit squads determined to collect the reward.

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Trump Faces Mounting Security Threats

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Donald Trump's safety fears intensified after Jeanine John Taele was arrested near Trump National Golf Club.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Donald Trump's safety fears intensified after Jeanine John Taele was arrested near Trump National Golf Club.

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"If there is a $40million bounty on Trump's head, there are going to be some people crazy enough to try to kill him," renowned private investigator Jason Jensen told RadarOnline.com. "Right now Trump has a big target on his back.

"It's not a question of will there be another assassination attempt – but when."

Trump had another close call when Marine One, departing the White House on Aug. 4, came within 700 vertical feet of a passenger jet after a garbled radio communication with nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport delayed the clearance of air traffic above the president's flight path.

The helicopter was headed to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Trump was scheduled to board Air Force One for his trip to Los Angeles.

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Iranian Threats Target Trump Family

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Trump was aboard Marine One when it came within 700 vertical feet of a passenger jet.
Source: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Trump was aboard Marine One when it came within 700 vertical feet of a passenger jet.

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"Although the president was at no point in harm's way during yesterday's momentary loss of separation, the White House continues to work with relevant military, F.A.A. and other security personnel to ensure the president's continued safety," the White House said in a statement.

Iran is believed to have activated nearly 20,000 sleeper agents to assassinate Trump and his immediate family following America's devastating blitzkrieg that took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and severely damaged the nation's nuclear capabilities.

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Weapons Cache Found After Arrest

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The president and his immediate family are allegedly assassination targets of nearly 20,000 Iranian sleeper agents.
Source: MPI34/Capital Pictures / MEGA

The president and his immediate family are allegedly assassination targets of nearly 20,000 Iranian sleeper agents.

Taele, a former Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was charged with multiple state and federal weapons offenses after police found a loaded 9mm pistol with hollow-point rounds, binoculars and a "security protection agent" badge in his pickup truck.

A search of his home also turned up a modified AR-style rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines and two radio signal devices.

At press time, he had not entered a plea.

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