EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Targeted Again' After Armed Man Found Near Golf Club

"If there is a $40million bounty on Trump's head, there are going to be some people crazy enough to try to kill him," renowned private investigator Jason Jensen told RadarOnline.com. "Right now Trump has a big target on his back.

"It's not a question of will there be another assassination attempt – but when."

Trump had another close call when Marine One, departing the White House on Aug. 4, came within 700 vertical feet of a passenger jet after a garbled radio communication with nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport delayed the clearance of air traffic above the president's flight path.

The helicopter was headed to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Trump was scheduled to board Air Force One for his trip to Los Angeles.