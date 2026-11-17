EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Facing Pleas to Stop Social Media Outbursts Over Widespread Legal Fears'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing growing pressure to rein in his explosive social media outbursts amid fears among White House staff and cabinet members the online rants could drag them into damaging legal battles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The US president, 80, has alarmed aides after his Truth Social posts helped derail plans to transform Washington DC's East Potomac Golf Links into a championship course.
Trump Staff Fear Legal Trouble Over Late Posts
Federal judge Ana Reyes, 56, temporarily blocked the redevelopment after Trump's public announcements appeared to contradict government lawyers' claims that no final decision had been reached.
A legal source familiar with the administration's concerns told us: "There is genuine anxiety among people working for Trump that his social media habits could leave them facing serious legal consequences, and these fears are now widespread among his administrative staff.
"Cabinet members and senior staff are increasingly worried they could find themselves dragged before judges, forced to explain presidential statements or even facing court proceedings because of decisions Trump announces without considering the legal implications.
"The fear is that his advisers will end up paying the price for comments they neither approved nor anticipated." A senior Washington source added: "There is a growing sense of dread inside Trump's administration that his refusal to control what he says online could eventually land people around him in very serious legal trouble.
"Cabinet secretaries, senior advisers and government lawyers are increasingly conscious that they could be called into court to account for statements the president has made without consulting anyone.
"The nightmare scenario is that Trump makes some sweeping declaration on Truth Social, his officials are then forced to defend a completely different position in court, and suddenly they are the ones facing questions about whether they have misled a judge.
"People are frightened that his impulsive posts could leave them personally exposed to investigations, accusations of misconduct or even contempt proceedings. There is only so much protection the White House can offer when a judge starts demanding answers.
"Behind closed doors, there are increasingly desperate pleas for Trump to think before he posts. The fear is that he will keep firing off messages while everyone around him is left trying to contain the legal fallout."
Judge Halts Golf Plan After Truth Social Clashes
Trump announced on October 18 the Interior Department had developed a "World Class Championship Golf Course" proposal, with renovations expected to take 15 months.
Construction was scheduled to begin on November 15, but Reyes issued a temporary restraining order preventing the closure of the course and surrounding parkland until November 28 or further court instructions.
Her 30-page ruling highlighted Trump's statements as evidence redevelopment plans were considerably more advanced than Justice Department attorneys had acknowledged.
The judge had previously ordered an ethics investigation into government lawyers amid concerns about conflicting representations concerning the project.
Georgetown University law professor David Super said Trump's posts had undermined the administration's credibility.
He told TIME: "Judge Reyes has already made clear that she does not believe the Administration's lawyers' assertions that they have no final plan to remake the East Potomac golf course.
"These posts make unmistakably clear that those assertions are false."
Advisers Terrified of Courtroom Contempt Fallout
Another legal source warned Trump's unpredictable online behavior was creating mounting nervousness throughout his administration.
They said: "Officials are terrified of being left legally exposed by something the president posts late at night.
"They can spend weeks carefully preparing a defensible legal position, only for Trump to publish something that completely undermines it.
"Nobody wants to be the person standing in court explaining why the government's official position contradicts the president's own words."
Trump responded to the ruling by attacking Reyes on Truth Social in typical fashion, promising to appeal her "highly destructive and political decision".
The White House defended the administration, arguing lower courts had repeatedly obstructed presidential policies subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.
Pattern of Online Outbursts Torpedoing Policies
Trump's online statements have previously complicated legal disputes involving immigration restrictions, transgender military personnel, law firm Perkins Coie and Harvard University's federal funding.
In September 2025, federal judge Allison Burroughs ruled in Harvard's favor after considering statements indicating political motivations behind administration actions.
Two months later, judge John McConnell cited presidential posts during litigation over suspended food assistance benefits.
The East Potomac injunction allows routine maintenance while litigation continues over public access and affordability at the course.