The US president, 80, has alarmed aides after his Truth Social posts helped derail plans to transform Washington DC's East Potomac Golf Links into a championship course.

Donald Trump is facing growing pressure to rein in his explosive social media outbursts amid fears among White House staff and cabinet members the online rants could drag them into damaging legal battles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Federal judge Ana Reyes, 56, temporarily blocked the redevelopment after Trump's public announcements appeared to contradict government lawyers' claims that no final decision had been reached.

A legal source familiar with the administration's concerns told us: "There is genuine anxiety among people working for Trump that his social media habits could leave them facing serious legal consequences, and these fears are now widespread among his administrative staff.

"Cabinet members and senior staff are increasingly worried they could find themselves dragged before judges, forced to explain presidential statements or even facing court proceedings because of decisions Trump announces without considering the legal implications.

"The fear is that his advisers will end up paying the price for comments they neither approved nor anticipated." A senior Washington source added: "There is a growing sense of dread inside Trump's administration that his refusal to control what he says online could eventually land people around him in very serious legal trouble.

"Cabinet secretaries, senior advisers and government lawyers are increasingly conscious that they could be called into court to account for statements the president has made without consulting anyone.

"The nightmare scenario is that Trump makes some sweeping declaration on Truth Social, his officials are then forced to defend a completely different position in court, and suddenly they are the ones facing questions about whether they have misled a judge.

"People are frightened that his impulsive posts could leave them personally exposed to investigations, accusations of misconduct or even contempt proceedings. There is only so much protection the White House can offer when a judge starts demanding answers.

"Behind closed doors, there are increasingly desperate pleas for Trump to think before he posts. The fear is that he will keep firing off messages while everyone around him is left trying to contain the legal fallout."