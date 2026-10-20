'What a Clown': Trump Mocked After Snapping at Reporter and Then Backtracking After Learning She Works With Pro-MAGA Publication

While the POTUS, 80, has had longstanding issues with the media, The Daily Wire is known for its conservative, pro-Trump commentary.

Trump got frustrated with a Daily Wire reporter over a question regarding the Iran conflict.

During a recent meeting with the press, Trump snapped at Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan after she asked whether French President Emmanuel Macron was blaming him and the Iran war for riots in France.

Trump initially dismissed her question as “fake news” before asking which outlet she represented.

After Olohan identified herself as a reporter for The Daily Wire, founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, the president quickly changed his tone, saying: “Oh, The Daily Wire is good.”