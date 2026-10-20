'What a Clown': Trump Mocked After Snapping at Reporter and Then Backtracking After Learning She Works With Pro-MAGA Publication
Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump appeared to quickly backtrack after calling a Daily Wire reporter’s question “fake news,” RadarOnline can reveal.
While the POTUS, 80, has had longstanding issues with the media, The Daily Wire is known for its conservative, pro-Trump commentary.
'Fake News'
During a recent meeting with the press, Trump snapped at Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan after she asked whether French President Emmanuel Macron was blaming him and the Iran war for riots in France.
Trump initially dismissed her question as “fake news” before asking which outlet she represented.
After Olohan identified herself as a reporter for The Daily Wire, founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, the president quickly changed his tone, saying: “Oh, The Daily Wire is good.”
Wave of Protests Sweep France
This came amid a wave of protests in France, where students have been demanding better learning conditions and more education funding, Le Monde reported.
More than 250,000 demonstrators took to the streets across France on October 6. French high school students had begun blocking school entrances in late September to demand better conditions, while further unrest, including looting and vandalism, was reported in Paris and other cities later in the month.
Trump blamed the unrest on immigration and Islam, dismissing the protesters' concerns about education and the economy.
“What's happening in France is nothing less than out-of-control mass migration. This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!” he wrote in a Truth Social post.
Trump's a Clown
Trump swiftly faced backlash from critics for his sudden turnaround.
One X user wrote, "What an utter humiliation," and another added, "If CNN pretended they were Newsmax, he'd agree with everything they say. It's about vibes and owning the libs, not truth and substance."
A third person simply said, "What a motherf–ing clown."
A fourth critic chimed in, "(Is) this like the initial time he's ever apologized for something on camera? I'm genuinely asking," as another noted, "For those who don't know the Daily Wire is owned by Ben Shapiro and the Jewish billionaires."
Ben Shapiro Criticized by Tucker Carlson
The Daily Wire’s editorial perspective is rooted in conservative politics and traditional values, with a strong emphasis on Christian cultural issues and firm support for Israel. That alignment has long appeared to make the outlet a reliable ally for Trump.
As the president and the broader MAGA movement face mounting criticism over the Iran war, rising living costs and polling declines, The Daily Wire remains a prominent conservative media platform. Yet the publication has shown signs of strain, particularly after it was criticized by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
As Radar previously reported, Carlson argued that Daily Wire co-founder Shapiro’s intense focus on Israel revealed a lack of concern for American interests.
“I’m shocked by how little they care about the country and including the person you mentioned,” Carlson said at the time.
He also questioned U.S. involvement in the Israel conflict from an American perspective and rejected proposals to resettle displaced Palestinians from Gaza in the United States, arguing such ideas showed disregard for American communities.
Meanwhile, Shapiro has previously accused Carlson of downplaying the October 7 attack on Israel and of being “disingenuous” about the views of Israel’s supporters.