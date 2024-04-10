Donald Trump Praises Stormy Daniels’ Convicted Felon Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti For Slamming Gag Order in Hush Money Case

Avenatti posted, “We can’t be hypocrites when it comes to the 1st Amendment. It is outrageous that [Michael] Cohen and [Stormy] Daniels can do countless TV interviews, post on social, & make $$ on bogus documentaries – all by talking shit about Trump – but he’s gagged and threatened with jail if he responds.”

Trump shared a screenshot of the message on his social media platform Truth Social. He wrote, “Thank you to Michael Avenatti—for revealing the truth about two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”