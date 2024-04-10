Donald Trump Praises Stormy Daniels’ Convicted Felon Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti For Slamming Gag Order in Hush Money Case
Donald Trump thanked Stormy Daniel’s incarcerated convicted felony ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti for publicly criticizing the gag order entered against the ex-president as part of his criminal case.
On Wednesday, Trump praised Avenatti for his recent remarks on Twitter.
Avenatti posted, “We can’t be hypocrites when it comes to the 1st Amendment. It is outrageous that [Michael] Cohen and [Stormy] Daniels can do countless TV interviews, post on social, & make $$ on bogus documentaries – all by talking shit about Trump – but he’s gagged and threatened with jail if he responds.”
Trump shared a screenshot of the message on his social media platform Truth Social. He wrote, “Thank you to Michael Avenatti—for revealing the truth about two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”
As we previously reported, the court issued a gag order prohibiting Trump from attacking witnesses in the case and court staff.
When he represented Stormy, Avenatti trashed Trump during his countless appearances on various cable news programs. The relationship between Stormy and Avenatti ended on bad terms.
In 2022, Avenatti was sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing $300k of the $800k paid to Stormy for her book deal.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams slammed Avenatti following the sentencing.
“Lawyers have a duty to be loyal and advocates for their clients. Far from being a loyal advocate for his client, Michael Avenatti stole his client’s identity and her money in order to line his own pockets," Williams said. "Now, Avenatti will serve a substantial prison sentence for his brazen crimes and betrayal of his client."
The court ordered Avenatti to pay $148k in restitution to Stormy. He was sentenced to another 14 years for allegedly stealing millions from other clients and 2 years for an alleged extortion plot against Nike.
During a recent jailhouse interview, Avenatti said he believed Trump would be convicted in his upcoming hush money trial. However, he believed any conviction would be overturned at the higher court.
“And I think it’s going be tested on appeal when Trump is convicted. And again, I think he will be convicted. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going hold up,” he said.
Trump and his team have been preparing for Monday — the start of the hush money trial. Prosecutors accused Trump of paying Stormy $130k to keep silent about an alleged relationship they had while he was married. The government said the payment was made days before the 2016 election.