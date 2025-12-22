Turning on Daddy? Trump's Son Donald Jr Admits Prez Put an End To The Republican Party During Bizarre Speech

Meanwhile, the president made it clear his son was there to deliver the message on his behalf and would suffer dire consequences if he failed.

Trump called in during the speech to tell Turning Point USA supporters, "I want to be with you. But I'll be with you soon. And I just want to say that nobody did more for me than Charlie," referring to assassinated founder Charlie Kirk.

"I just want to thank you all, and I hope my son's doing a good job representing me. Otherwise, I'll have to say, 'You're fired, Don. You're fired,'" the Commander-in-Chief snarked, using his infamous tagline from The Apprentice.

Trump doubled down, adding, "So, thank you very much, and have a great day. And I hope Don makes a great speech. If he doesn't make a great speech, let me know about it. I'll give him h---."