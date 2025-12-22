Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.

Turning on Daddy? Trump's Son Donald Jr Admits Prez Put an End To The Republican Party During Bizarre Speech

Photo of Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donlald Trump Jr. said the Republican party needs to commit to his dad's 'America First' view.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. torched the old school Republican party, declaring it is dead and that his father created the "America First Party" in its place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Don Jr., 47, declared RINOs – Republicans in Name Only – are just as guilty of vicious attacks on himself and his father, President Donald Trump, as Democrats are.

'The America First Party'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: Right Side Broadcasting Network/YouTube

Donald Trump Jr. accused other Republicans of 'manufactured attacks' on his dad.

"We have to stay involved. We have to stay in the game. Midterms are coming around the corner, and make no mistake, the Democrat Party wants to do whatever they possibly can to shut this movement down," Don Jr. told an enthusiastic audience at Turning Point USA's America Fest on Sunday, December 21.

“Not just the Democrats. The RINOs. You see the manufactured attacks on JD [Vance], myself, my father, anyone who understands that this isn’t the Republican Party anymore. It’s the America First Party. It’s the Make America Great Again Party, and we are not going back," the first son fumed.

Tall Order for Donald Trump Jr. Representing His Dad

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: Right Side Broadcasting Network/YouTube

The president threatened to 'fire' his son if he gave a bad speech at America Fest.

Meanwhile, the president made it clear his son was there to deliver the message on his behalf and would suffer dire consequences if he failed.

Trump called in during the speech to tell Turning Point USA supporters, "I want to be with you. But I'll be with you soon. And I just want to say that nobody did more for me than Charlie," referring to assassinated founder Charlie Kirk.

"I just want to thank you all, and I hope my son's doing a good job representing me. Otherwise, I'll have to say, 'You're fired, Don. You're fired,'" the Commander-in-Chief snarked, using his infamous tagline from The Apprentice.

Trump doubled down, adding, "So, thank you very much, and have a great day. And I hope Don makes a great speech. If he doesn't make a great speech, let me know about it. I'll give him h---."

Early Endorsement for JD Vance

Photo of Erica Kirk
Source: MEGA

TPUSA head Erica Kirk endorsed JD Vance for president in 2028.

Many of the speeches at America Fest touched on the current state of the Republican party, as well as where things will go when Trump's presidency concludes at the end of his second term.

Charlie's widow, Erica, made it clear she wants to see the Trump-Vance agenda continue forward in 2028, giving the vice president and close friend an early presidential endorsement.

Kicking off TPUSA's event in Phoenix on December 18, Erika declared, "We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” she said, referring to him becoming the nation's 48th president.

The Trump Coalition's Future

Photo of Tucker Carlson
Source: Right Side Broadcasting Network/YouTube

Tucker Carlson called the notion of a 'civil war' within MAGA supporters 'fake.'

In his speech, Tucker Carlson brushed off the notion that there's a "civil war" going on against MAGA supporters, saying, "I don't think it's real. I think it's fake. I think it's totally fake."

"There are people who are mad at JD Vance, and they're stirring up a lot of this in order to make sure he doesn't get the nomination," the former Fox News host pointed out about the Republican party.

"They're mad at JD Vance because he is the one person... who really kind of buys the core idea of the Trump coalition. Now, what is that idea, ladies and gentlemen? Anyone know? America first. It's America first," Carlson said to thunderous applause about the president and vice president's vision.

