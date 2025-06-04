EXCLUSIVE: 'Fuming' Donald Trump Deploys Robot Dogs and Drones After Sex-Crazed Nutter Scaled Walls of His Mar-a-Lago Compound — While Babbling He Wanted to Marry President's Granddaughter Kia

A man named Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, was discovered by Secret Service shortly after midnight on Tuesday June 3 before being arrested by Palm Beach Police and charged with trespassing.

Whole storming Mar-a-Lago he made an indecent proposal to marry Trump’s teenage granddaughter Kai Trump, 18, who was vacationing in the Bahamas at the time.

Trump was in Washington which is where he made the demand to ramp up security.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Trump is not taking any risks and has ordered extra security to beef up the protection.

"The robot dogs might sound like something from a sci-fi movie but they’re vital to safeguarding the present, which is why he's ordered more — plus extra drones.

"The latest incident has left his family shaken and he wants to ensure it doesn't happen again."