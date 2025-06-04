EXCLUSIVE: 'Fuming' Donald Trump Deploys Robot Dogs and Drones After Sex-Crazed Nutter Scaled Walls of His Mar-a-Lago Compound — While Babbling He Wanted to Marry President's Granddaughter Kia
Donald Trump has massively ramped up security by deploying robot dogs and drones to protect his Mar-a-Lago compound after a crazed intruder scaled its walls.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the panicked president, 78, ordered the heightened protection over fears of a repeat incident, which left his family "shaken" and Trump himself "fuming."
Secret Service Swoop
A man named Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, was discovered by Secret Service shortly after midnight on Tuesday June 3 before being arrested by Palm Beach Police and charged with trespassing.
Whole storming Mar-a-Lago he made an indecent proposal to marry Trump’s teenage granddaughter Kai Trump, 18, who was vacationing in the Bahamas at the time.
Trump was in Washington which is where he made the demand to ramp up security.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Trump is not taking any risks and has ordered extra security to beef up the protection.
"The robot dogs might sound like something from a sci-fi movie but they’re vital to safeguarding the present, which is why he's ordered more — plus extra drones.
"The latest incident has left his family shaken and he wants to ensure it doesn't happen again."
Unleash The Robo-Dogs!
Reyes told officers he climbed over the towering wall which surrounds Mar-a-Lago in search of Kai, who turned 18 just last month.
The teenage golfer was a familiar face on Trump's campaign trail and has amassed adoring fans, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her bond with her grandpa on social media.
She attends school in North Palm Beach and is the daughter of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.
Reyes said he was also looking for Trump because he wanted to talk about "the gospel".
It is not the first time the 23-year-old Texas man has attempted to access Mar-a-Lago.
He was issued a stern warning for trespassing on December 31, 2024. At the time, Trump was present at the home.
Reyes is being held at Palm Beach County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty.
Keen Golfer
While Kai has toned down her social media presence since Trump's return to the White House, she did share a video to YouTube just three days ago highlighting a vacation to the Bahamas with her best friend and family.
She promoted her YouTube video via Instagram on Tuesday, breaking a 10-day social media silence.
In the video, Kai shared her workout routine, a trip to the hair salon and sweet moments with her best friend on their trip.
They dined with her mom, Vanessa Trump, and sipped on virgin strawberry daiquiris by the pool as she soaked up the summer sun.
In true Kai fashion the keen golfer, who has committed to the University of Miami in the fall, took some time out of her relaxing vacation to check out the golf course.
"I'm gonna hit some balls because why not," she said in the vlog – adding: "Worked on my swing a little. It's beautiful. I'm not sure if you guys have ever been to Albany before... I love it."