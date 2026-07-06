EXCLUSIVE: Dozy Don — Trump Sparks Fresh 'Dementia' Fears After Nodding Off As He Declares US is Winning Space Race and is Headed to Mars
July 6 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Forget "Sleepy Joe" – "Dozy Donald Trump" has sparked renewed speculation over his health after appearing to nod off during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, DC, shortly after declaring the United States was leading the global space race and would be heading to Mars "very soon."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 80-year-old president appeared to snooze after delivering a patriotic address marking America's 250th anniversary before welcoming the crew of the upcoming Artemis II mission onto the stage.
Trump's Space Vision
Trump praised astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman and Canadian spaceman Jeremy Hansen, telling them the US was moving ahead of China and Russia by "giant steps" in space exploration.
He promised America would return to the Moon before setting its sights on Mars, while Harrison Schmitt, who walked on the Moon during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, also appeared in support of the country's ambitions.
NASA is targeting 2028 for Artemis IV, the first planned crewed lunar landing of the modern era.
Trump told the astronauts: "We're going to be going to Mars very soon. And we're going to do the Moon and we're going to go from there."
Sleep Claims Explode
The president later appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during the Independence Day celebrations, prompting a wave of criticism online. Democratic commentator Harry Sisson claimed the footage raised fresh concerns, while journalist Aaron Rupar was among those mocking the moment.
Critics argued the clip suggested Trump had briefly fallen asleep during the event, although supporters disputed that interpretation.
A political source told us: "The images immediately became the focus of discussion because people questioned whether the president had drifted off during such a high-profile celebration. Whatever the explanation, it reignited an argument that has surfaced several times in recent months, which is whether Trump is hiding a dementia diagnosis or worse."
Another source added: "Opponents have been very quick to frame the footage as evidence of Trump's declining stamina. It's ironic this is the man who branded Joe Biden 'Sleepy Joe.' Trump never stops sleeping on the job – it's pathetic and alarming."
Harry Sisson wrote on social media: "Trump seen falling asleep during the fireworks in DC for America's 250th. Incredibly embarrassing and concerning."
And Rupar joked: "Trump 'blinks' during the fireworks show in DC."
White House Fires Back
Trump, who turned 80 on June 14, has repeatedly faced claims he has dozed off during public appearances and official meetings.
Only days before his birthday, critics alleged he briefly closed his eyes during an Oval Office meeting focused on the administration's "clean coal" agenda while Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum addressed reporters.
California Governor Gavin Newsom's communications team responded to the earlier incident by posting: "DOZY DON IS BACK (HE NEVER LEFT)."
The White House swiftly rejected those accusations.
Trump's Rapid Response 47 account responded: "His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumba-- mouth-breathers."
Patriotic Speech Continues
Despite the online debate, Trump continued with his 250th birthday speech by blending patriotic themes with political messaging after severe storms delayed festivities by around two hours.
He paid tribute to military veterans, including several who served during World War II and one of the first Black officers to command a Special Forces team in combat during the Vietnam War, while standing before historic American flags linked to pivotal moments in the nation's history.
Trump said: "We will always be on top, we will never let our country fall. We will always be the best."