EXCLUSIVE: Dozy Don — Trump Sparks Fresh 'Dementia' Fears After Nodding Off As He Declares US is Winning Space Race and is Headed to Mars

The president later appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during the Independence Day celebrations, prompting a wave of criticism online. Democratic commentator Harry Sisson claimed the footage raised fresh concerns, while journalist Aaron Rupar was among those mocking the moment.

Critics argued the clip suggested Trump had briefly fallen asleep during the event, although supporters disputed that interpretation.

A political source told us: "The images immediately became the focus of discussion because people questioned whether the president had drifted off during such a high-profile celebration. Whatever the explanation, it reignited an argument that has surfaced several times in recent months, which is whether Trump is hiding a dementia diagnosis or worse."

Another source added: "Opponents have been very quick to frame the footage as evidence of Trump's declining stamina. It's ironic this is the man who branded Joe Biden 'Sleepy Joe.' Trump never stops sleeping on the job – it's pathetic and alarming."

Harry Sisson wrote on social media: "Trump seen falling asleep during the fireworks in DC for America's 250th. Incredibly embarrassing and concerning."

And Rupar joked: "Trump 'blinks' during the fireworks show in DC."