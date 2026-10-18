EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Cuba Military Plans Spark Invasion Fears
Oct. 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Fearless President Donald Trump is readying America's powerful military to unleash its fury against Cuba in the commander-in-chief's ongoing war to end terrorism, protect the Western Hemisphere from our enemies and secure worldwide peace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Talk of an imminent invasion to free the island nation from decades of iron-fisted communist rule was amplified in recent weeks after the U.S. Southern Command received a request from the Army Reserve to ramp up personnel and other support units for the next four months.
Trump's Cuba Military Plans Draw Pushback From Island's Leader
The communication didn't specify the reason for the request or how forces would be deployed, but President Trump indicated he thinks the military muscle flexing will lead to a deal.
"Cuba is failing very badly," Trump said during a briefing with reporters. "We want to help Cuba. We want to open Cuba up to our people. We have great Cuban Americans who want to go back."
A spokesman for the Southern Command declined to discuss potential deployments, citing "operational security concerns," but did confirm it regularly works with other branches of the U.S. military to evaluate possible needs across the Caribbean, Central America and South America.
Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel is, however, pushing back, calling Trump's position on the island of 10 million "arrogant," "high-handed" and "interventionist."
Cuban Leader Slams Trump's Blockade Amid Rising Tensions
"They are always trying to label us a failed state to shift the blame for the genocide they are committing with that intensified and prolonged blockade," Díaz-Canel said, referring to the severe fuel shortage created by Trump's order that prevents other countries from delivering oil to the island.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's plan to secure the hemisphere began in January when American troops stormed Venezuela, capturing its dictator and alleged narcotrafficker – Nicolás Maduro.
Trump Expands U.S. Military Presence in Greenland Amid Russia and China Concerns
The savvy Trump recently signed an agreement with Greenland and Denmark that permits a larger U.S. military presence on the strategic, mineral-rich northern island to fend off the growing presence of Russia and China.
"All of President Trump's foreign policy actions have safeguarded our national security and put America first," a White House rep told RadarOnline.com.