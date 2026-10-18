Talk of an imminent invasion to free the island nation from decades of iron-fisted communist rule was amplified in recent weeks after the U.S. Southern Command received a request from the Army Reserve to ramp up personnel and other support units for the next four months.

Fearless President Donald Trump is readying America's powerful military to unleash its fury against Cuba in the commander-in-chief's ongoing war to end terrorism, protect the Western Hemisphere from our enemies and secure worldwide peace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The communication didn't specify the reason for the request or how forces would be deployed, but President Trump indicated he thinks the military muscle flexing will lead to a deal.

"Cuba is failing very badly," Trump said during a briefing with reporters. "We want to help Cuba. We want to open Cuba up to our people. We have great Cuban Americans who want to go back."

A spokesman for the Southern Command declined to discuss potential deployments, citing "operational security concerns," but did confirm it regularly works with other branches of the U.S. military to evaluate possible needs across the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel is, however, pushing back, calling Trump's position on the island of 10 million "arrogant," "high-handed" and "interventionist."