Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Don Lemon
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Cruising into Cash — By Charting Course for Money-Spinning Trips For Fans

Don Lemon has been plotting money-spinning cruises for fans, turning celebrity access into a lucrative venture.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon has been plotting money-spinning cruises for fans, turning celebrity access into a lucrative venture.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Don Lemon is cruising into his next chapter – literally.

RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the now independent media personality is full steam ahead with a cruise for fans built around his controversial podcast, live shows and ever-expanding brand.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Don Plots Floating Fan Convention After TV Exit

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Don Lemon is planning a fan cruise tied to his podcast, live shows, and personal brand.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Don Lemon is planning a fan cruise tied to his podcast, live shows, and personal brand.

Article continues below advertisement

"Don is thrilled," one insider shared. "He loves the idea of being captain of his own ship – in every sense."

Since parting ways with network television, the 59-year-old has leaned hard into building his following, hawking merch and staging live events.

So a floating fan convention is a logical next step.

"It's immersive, it's intimate, and it makes serious money," a source explained. "Don sees this as the future."

Behind the scenes, critics are already sniping.

"Let's just hope his big mouth doesn't hit any new icebergs," one said.

Article continues below advertisement

Don's Recent Troubles

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
'The View' ladies have been facing internal turmoil as Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar are branded ABC's biggest headache.

EXCLUSIVE: Latest War on 'The View' — Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Now Branded ABC's Biggest Headache As Diva Demands Go Through the Roof

Matt Lauer's secret CBS comeback plot has surfaced as the disgraced anchor nears a possible return.

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer's Secret CBS Comeback Plot Exposed — With Disgraced Anchor 'On Verge of a Return'

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders described the cruise concept as a lucrative next step for Lemon after leaving network television.
Source: MEGA

Insiders described the cruise concept as a lucrative next step for Lemon after leaving network television.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While Lemon might have some big plans in the works for his loyal followers, the fired TV anchor has found himself in hot water recently.

In January 2026, Lemon faced intense backlash for livestreaming a chaotic protest, which disrupted a Sunday church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The incident caused a media firestorm and calls for potential legal action from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.