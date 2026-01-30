EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Cruising into Cash — By Charting Course for Money-Spinning Trips For Fans
Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Don Lemon is cruising into his next chapter – literally.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the now independent media personality is full steam ahead with a cruise for fans built around his controversial podcast, live shows and ever-expanding brand.
Don Plots Floating Fan Convention After TV Exit
"Don is thrilled," one insider shared. "He loves the idea of being captain of his own ship – in every sense."
Since parting ways with network television, the 59-year-old has leaned hard into building his following, hawking merch and staging live events.
So a floating fan convention is a logical next step.
"It's immersive, it's intimate, and it makes serious money," a source explained. "Don sees this as the future."
Behind the scenes, critics are already sniping.
"Let's just hope his big mouth doesn't hit any new icebergs," one said.
Don's Recent Troubles
While Lemon might have some big plans in the works for his loyal followers, the fired TV anchor has found himself in hot water recently.
In January 2026, Lemon faced intense backlash for livestreaming a chaotic protest, which disrupted a Sunday church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The incident caused a media firestorm and calls for potential legal action from the Department of Justice (DOJ).