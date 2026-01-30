EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Cruising into Cash — By Charting Course for Money-Spinning Trips For Fans

RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the now independent media personality is full steam ahead with a cruise for fans built around his controversial podcast , live shows and ever-expanding brand.

Don Lemon is cruising into his next chapter – literally.

Sources said Don Lemon is planning a fan cruise tied to his podcast, live shows, and personal brand.

"Don is thrilled," one insider shared. "He loves the idea of being captain of his own ship – in every sense."

Since parting ways with network television, the 59-year-old has leaned hard into building his following, hawking merch and staging live events.

So a floating fan convention is a logical next step.

"It's immersive, it's intimate, and it makes serious money," a source explained. "Don sees this as the future."

Behind the scenes, critics are already sniping.

"Let's just hope his big mouth doesn't hit any new icebergs," one said.