As Radar reported, Dustin Hice sued Lemon in August 2019 for an alleged 2018 incident, in which he claimed, "[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff's mustache and under Plaintiff's nose."

Fast-forward to Monday when Hice retreated on his accusations.