EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Spent Final Years Hitting Back at Wild Claims About Her Cleavage

But throughout her decades in the spotlight, the country legend repeatedly found herself confronting intrusive questions and increasingly outlandish stories about her appearance.

A source familiar with Parton's approach to her public image claimed to Radar: "Dolly understood that her exaggerated appearance was part of the character she had created, but that didn't mean she believed every part of her body was public property.

"She found some of the rumors ridiculous and discovered very early that humor was usually the most effective way of shutting them down. She spent her final years battling ridiculous rumors about her b------ – but she always saw the funny side of it all."

Speaking to ET Canada, Parton recalled a report claiming the weight of her b------ had caused catastrophic back problems.

"Oh, heavens, I've heard everything," she said at the time. "There was one time (a magazine said) that my b---- were so heavy that they had broken my back down and that I couldn't get up, that I was going to be crippled for the rest of my life.

"And I thought, well, they are big, and they are heavy, but I can still get around... I'm doing all right.'