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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Spent Final Years Hitting Back at Wild Claims About Her Cleavage

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton had no problem shutting down claims about her chest.

Aug. 27 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Dolly Parton spent her final years laughing off extraordinary claims about her famous figure – including a bizarre report her b------ were so heavy they had "broken" her back and would leave her permanently unable to walk.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Parton died at 80 on August 25 following a short battle with cancer, prompting tributes from stars including Taylor Swift, Eminem, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Beyoncé.

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Inside Dolly Parton's Hilarious Reaction to Wild Body Rumors

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Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The country legend spent her final years laughing off wild figure rumors.

But throughout her decades in the spotlight, the country legend repeatedly found herself confronting intrusive questions and increasingly outlandish stories about her appearance.

A source familiar with Parton's approach to her public image claimed to Radar: "Dolly understood that her exaggerated appearance was part of the character she had created, but that didn't mean she believed every part of her body was public property.

"She found some of the rumors ridiculous and discovered very early that humor was usually the most effective way of shutting them down. She spent her final years battling ridiculous rumors about her b------ – but she always saw the funny side of it all."

Speaking to ET Canada, Parton recalled a report claiming the weight of her b------ had caused catastrophic back problems.

"Oh, heavens, I've heard everything," she said at the time. "There was one time (a magazine said) that my b---- were so heavy that they had broken my back down and that I couldn't get up, that I was going to be crippled for the rest of my life.

"And I thought, well, they are big, and they are heavy, but I can still get around... I'm doing all right.'

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Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YOUTUBE

In 1986, Parton famously shut down intrusive questions about her measurements.

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'You'd Be Amazed To Know How Tiny They Really Are'

Photo of Mike Munro
Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YOUTUBE

She told Australian reporter, Mike Munro, 'Up yours, buster' on camera.

Her appearance had generated questions for decades.

During a 1986 interview with Australian reporter Mike Munro, Parton was pressed about why she refused to reveal her measurements.

Parton explained she did not believe fans needed to know everything about her and joked that her measurements regularly changed.

She said: "I'm actually not as big as people think 'cause I'm a tiny little person, and I'm small boned, and I'm just over-exaggerated. You'd be amazed to know how tiny they really are."

When Munro persisted and asked for the measurements, Parton laughed before delivering her response.

She said: "No, you can't. Up yours, buster."

Munro later revealed Parton privately gave him the answer once filming finished. He said: "When the cameras were turned off, she did tell me (her measurements.)"

A source said: "That exchange was classic Dolly. She could establish a boundary without creating an uncomfortable confrontation. She was perfectly capable of discussing cosmetic surgery or joking about her body, but she wanted to decide where the line was."

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Why Dolly Parton Secretly Slept In Full Makeup

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton admitted to sleeping in full makeup when traveling for emergencies.

Parton was equally candid about other elements of the distinctive image she carefully maintained.

She confirmed having a "few" tattoos and revealed she sometimes slept wearing makeup while traveling because she wanted to be prepared for an emergency evacuation.

Parton said: "I always wear my make-up, and I always, if I don't have my own hair fixed, I have a wig on a lampshade or something because you never know when you're going to have to exit a building."

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Dolly Parton's Family's Heartbreaking Final Farewell

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her passing on behalf of family.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her death on behalf of the family.

He said: "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever.

"Dolly was a farmer, just like her Daddy. He farmed the soil; she farmed songs and happiness."

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