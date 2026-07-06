EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton is Dialing Back Nicole Kidman — Country Queen Sides With Keith Urban in Brutal Child Access Fight
July 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Country Queen Dolly Parton is taking sides in the Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce drama – and she's 100 percent Team Keith, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"The fact that Keith isn't able to see his kids doesn't sit well with Dolly," shared an insider. "She says she can tell how upset he is and it tugs at her heart.
Parton Sympathizes With Urban's Heartbreak
"She knows how important his girls are to him, and to suddenly be shut out of their lives doesn't seem right, not in Dolly's view," the source added.
As readers know, the Babygirl star, 59, was granted custody of the couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, for 306 days a year, while the country crooner, 58, only has them for 59 days, according to the terms of their January divorce settlement.
The heartsick dad has been putting on a brave face, but Parton knows how important his girls are to him, and how devastated he must be.
Nashville Rallies Around Keith
The Let It Roll singer's other friends are calling the Oscar winner out on his behalf, saying she's twisting the knife and being unnecessarily callous.
"The thing with Nashville is it's a very small town," said a source. "People go way back and have all sorts of overlapping connections and they tend to support their own."
The source said that means the country community is rallying around Urban. "They see this as a clear case of him getting treated badly by Nicole," added the source.
Kidman Frozen Out Of Nashville
And with people in Nashville taking her ex's side, Kidman hasn't spent much time there since the divorce, said the source, who adds she's really not very welcome there anymore – including by the Jolene songbird.
"Dolly will always be polite to Nicole, but it's not a secret that she's on Keith's side," shared the source.