EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton is Dialing Back Nicole Kidman — Country Queen Sides With Keith Urban in Brutal Child Access Fight

"She knows how important his girls are to him, and to suddenly be shut out of their lives doesn't seem right, not in Dolly's view," the source added.

As readers know, the Babygirl star, 59, was granted custody of the couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, for 306 days a year, while the country crooner, 58, only has them for 59 days, according to the terms of their January divorce settlement.

The heartsick dad has been putting on a brave face, but Parton knows how important his girls are to him, and how devastated he must be.