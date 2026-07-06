Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton is Dialing Back Nicole Kidman — Country Queen Sides With Keith Urban in Brutal Child Access Fight

Dolly Parton allegedly backs Keith Urban in his child access fight with Nicole Kidman.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton allegedly backs Keith Urban in his child access fight with Nicole Kidman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Country Queen Dolly Parton is taking sides in the Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce drama – and she's 100 percent Team Keith, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The fact that Keith isn't able to see his kids doesn't sit well with Dolly," shared an insider. "She says she can tell how upset he is and it tugs at her heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Parton Sympathizes With Urban's Heartbreak

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Dolly Parton reportedly believes Keith Urban should not be separated from his daughters.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton reportedly believes Keith Urban should not be separated from his daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

"She knows how important his girls are to him, and to suddenly be shut out of their lives doesn't seem right, not in Dolly's view," the source added.

As readers know, the Babygirl star, 59, was granted custody of the couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, for 306 days a year, while the country crooner, 58, only has them for 59 days, according to the terms of their January divorce settlement.

The heartsick dad has been putting on a brave face, but Parton knows how important his girls are to him, and how devastated he must be.

Article continues below advertisement

Nashville Rallies Around Keith

Article continues below advertisement
Nashville insiders said Urban has widespread support following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.
Source: TAMMIE ARROYO/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Nashville insiders said Urban has widespread support following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

The Let It Roll singer's other friends are calling the Oscar winner out on his behalf, saying she's twisting the knife and being unnecessarily callous.

"The thing with Nashville is it's a very small town," said a source. "People go way back and have all sorts of overlapping connections and they tend to support their own."

The source said that means the country community is rallying around Urban. "They see this as a clear case of him getting treated badly by Nicole," added the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman Frozen Out Of Nashville

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Flesh-eating monsters have sparked concern after deadly parasites were detected in a Texas town.

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Flesh-Eating Monsters Invade US — Texas Town Quarantined After Deadly Parasites Detected

demi moore celebrates custody victory daughters baby battle

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's Custody Victory — How A-List Grandma, 63, is Celebrating Win in Daughter's Baby Battle With Ex

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
According to a source, Parton has sided with Urban over Kidman.
Source: MEGA

According to a source, Parton has sided with Urban over Kidman.

And with people in Nashville taking her ex's side, Kidman hasn't spent much time there since the divorce, said the source, who adds she's really not very welcome there anymore – including by the Jolene songbird.

"Dolly will always be polite to Nicole, but it's not a secret that she's on Keith's side," shared the source.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.