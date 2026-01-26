EXCLUSIVE: 'Lonely' Dolly Parton 'Planning Her Own Funeral' — And Wants it To Be 'As Joyous and Fun-Filled As She Used to Be'

Last year, she postponed several Las Vegas residency dates at Caesars Palace after experiencing health issues, later confirmed by her manager to be kidney stones.

In recent weeks, she has appeared by video, rather than in person, to accept an induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame for Dollywood and an honorary Oscar for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Her absence has sparked huge concern among fans, who flooded social media with messages of support.

Their anxiety echoed the reaction two months earlier when Parton announced she was delaying the sellout shows.

Addressing fans directly at the time, she wrote: "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"