Exposed: Dog The Bounty Hunter's Fight With IRS Over $1.6 Million Owed in Unpaid Taxes

Dog the Bounty Hunter earned millions tracking down hard-to-find criminals, but now RadarOnline.com has exclusively unearthed the reason why the reality star is being dogged by the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid taxes.

The long-simmering dispute erupted when Dog claimed the IRS didn’t properly serve him with delinquent tax notice in 2012 – which has now ballooned to about $1.6 million, according to published reports.

The feds accused the reality star of being harder to find than a fugitive because the supposed home address on his tax returns changed THREE times between 2010 and 2011, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.