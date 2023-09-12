'Let Experts Handle This': Dog the Bounty Hunter Accused of 'Trying to Be Relevant' by Potentially Meddling in Search for PA Prison Escapee Danelo Cavalcante

While TMZ reported that Dog is thinking of flying to PA to help in the hunt as early as this week, the family source insisted the television fugitive finder should "let the experts handle this." The insider also suggested that he lost his gift of catching bad guys after Beth's passing in 2019.

"While bounty hunting previously, Beth was the strength and rock of their organization. With the passing of Beth Chapman, Dog became neutered," the insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

"Instead of trying to be relevant, he needs to focus on retirement and let the experts handle this," they continued. "This is not TV, this is real life. Creative editing is not possible when he gets in the way of a professional and hinders the investigation."