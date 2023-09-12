Your tip
'Let Experts Handle This': Dog the Bounty Hunter Accused of 'Trying to Be Relevant' by Potentially Meddling in Search for PA Prison Escapee Danelo Cavalcante

dog the bounty hunter trying to be relevant danelo cavalcante pa search
Source: MEGA; CHESTER COUNTY PRISON

Cavalcante has been on the run for two weeks.

By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

While the people of Pennsylvania might appreciate that Dog the Bounty Hunter could potentially help law enforcement find prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante, a source close to his family tells RadarOnline.com the claim is just a desperate grab for the reality star to stay relevant years after his former wife Beth Chapman's death.

dog the bounty hunters nephew book skewer lyssa chapman
Source: MEGA

Dog's wife and partner-in-crime Beth died in 2019.

As this outlet reported, Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, last month. He escaped Chester County Prison by placing his hands on one wall and his feet on another while "crab-walking" to the roof, authorities revealed.

He's been on the run since August 31 and is said to be armed after stealing a rifle from a PA home on Monday night.

nda block dog the bounty hunter tell all
Source: MEGA

Dog is said to be potentially joining the 500 people in law enforcement search for the escapee.

While TMZ reported that Dog is thinking of flying to PA to help in the hunt as early as this week, the family source insisted the television fugitive finder should "let the experts handle this." The insider also suggested that he lost his gift of catching bad guys after Beth's passing in 2019.

"While bounty hunting previously, Beth was the strength and rock of their organization. With the passing of Beth Chapman, Dog became neutered," the insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

"Instead of trying to be relevant, he needs to focus on retirement and let the experts handle this," they continued. "This is not TV, this is real life. Creative editing is not possible when he gets in the way of a professional and hinders the investigation."

brian laundrie parents response gabby petito lawsuit death

Dog meddled in the Brian Laundrie manhunt in 2021 — but left before his remains were discovered.

MORE ON:
Dog The Bounty Hunter

This wouldn't be the first time Dog meddled in a search for a high-profile man on the run. He attempted to track down Gabby Petito's killer, Brian Laundrie, in 2021.

Dog's efforts were unsuccessful after the 70-year-old was forced to jump ship to receive treatment for an injury he sustained during the search.

dog the bounty hunter danelo cavalcante search update
Source: CHESTER COUNTY PRISON

Cavalcante is said to be armed and dangerous.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens warned that law enforcement considers Cavalcante "dangerous."

“I would suspect that he’s desperate enough to use that weapon," he warned.

Residents in a three-mile radius of the home where Cavalcante stole the rifle were sent an emergency alert on Monday that instructed them “to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors.”

As of this post, 500 law enforcement officers — including the state police, FBI, ATF, and US Marshals — are on the case, but Dog allegedly believes he can make a difference.

