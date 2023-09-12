'Let Experts Handle This': Dog the Bounty Hunter Accused of 'Trying to Be Relevant' by Potentially Meddling in Search for PA Prison Escapee Danelo Cavalcante
While the people of Pennsylvania might appreciate that Dog the Bounty Hunter could potentially help law enforcement find prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante, a source close to his family tells RadarOnline.com the claim is just a desperate grab for the reality star to stay relevant years after his former wife Beth Chapman's death.
As this outlet reported, Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, last month. He escaped Chester County Prison by placing his hands on one wall and his feet on another while "crab-walking" to the roof, authorities revealed.
He's been on the run since August 31 and is said to be armed after stealing a rifle from a PA home on Monday night.
While TMZ reported that Dog is thinking of flying to PA to help in the hunt as early as this week, the family source insisted the television fugitive finder should "let the experts handle this." The insider also suggested that he lost his gift of catching bad guys after Beth's passing in 2019.
"While bounty hunting previously, Beth was the strength and rock of their organization. With the passing of Beth Chapman, Dog became neutered," the insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
"Instead of trying to be relevant, he needs to focus on retirement and let the experts handle this," they continued. "This is not TV, this is real life. Creative editing is not possible when he gets in the way of a professional and hinders the investigation."
- Dog the Bounty Hunter Making Moves to Track Down Convicted Killer Danelo Cavalcante After He 'Crab-Walked' Out of Pennsylvania Prison
- Dog the Bounty Hunter DISOWNED By His Own Daughter After HOMOPHOBIC Rant Against Dylan Mulvaney: 'Hate Is Not A Family Value'
- 'For Beth': Two of Dog The Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman's Daughters Launch New Business — To Honor Their Late Mother
This wouldn't be the first time Dog meddled in a search for a high-profile man on the run. He attempted to track down Gabby Petito's killer, Brian Laundrie, in 2021.
Dog's efforts were unsuccessful after the 70-year-old was forced to jump ship to receive treatment for an injury he sustained during the search.
Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens warned that law enforcement considers Cavalcante "dangerous."
“I would suspect that he’s desperate enough to use that weapon," he warned.
Residents in a three-mile radius of the home where Cavalcante stole the rifle were sent an emergency alert on Monday that instructed them “to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As of this post, 500 law enforcement officers — including the state police, FBI, ATF, and US Marshals — are on the case, but Dog allegedly believes he can make a difference.