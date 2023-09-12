Dog the Bounty Hunter Making Moves to Track Down Convicted Killer Danelo Cavalcante After He 'Crab-Walked' Out of Pennsylvania Prison

Dog the Bounty Hunter is toying with jumping on the search for convicted killer-turned-dangerous prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante , who crab-walked himself out of incarceration two weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão , last month. He escaped Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania by placing his hands on one wall and his feet on another while "crab-walking" to the roof. He then pushed through a razor wife, ran across the facility's roof, scaled a fence, and became a free man, authorities revealed.

Cavalcante stole a rifle from a resident's home on Monday night miles away from the prison.

Cavalcante has been spotted several times since his escape. Now, 500 law enforcement officers — including the state police, FBI, ATF, and US Marshals — are on the case. The hunt has turned critical after Cavalcante stole a rifle from a PA home on Monday night.

Sources claim Dog is thinking about using his expertise to help find the convicted killer, who has evaded police custody since August 31.