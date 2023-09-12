Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Dog The Bounty Hunter

Dog the Bounty Hunter Making Moves to Track Down Convicted Killer Danelo Cavalcante After He 'Crab-Walked' Out of Pennsylvania Prison

dog the bounty hunter danelo cavalcante search update pp
Source: MEGA; Chester County Prison

Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Dog the Bounty Hunter is toying with jumping on the search for convicted killer-turned-dangerous prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante, who crab-walked himself out of incarceration two weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, last month. He escaped Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania by placing his hands on one wall and his feet on another while "crab-walking" to the roof. He then pushed through a razor wife, ran across the facility's roof, scaled a fence, and became a free man, authorities revealed.

dog the bounty hunter danelo cavalcante search update
Source: Chester County Prison

Cavalcante stole a rifle from a resident's home on Monday night miles away from the prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Cavalcante has been spotted several times since his escape. Now, 500 law enforcement officers — including the state police, FBI, ATF, and US Marshals — are on the case. The hunt has turned critical after Cavalcante stole a rifle from a PA home on Monday night.

Sources claim Dog is thinking about using his expertise to help find the convicted killer, who has evaded police custody since August 31.

dog
Source: MEGA

Dog the Bounty Hunter is reportedly thinking of flying to the state this week.

Article continues below advertisement

The bounty hunter-turned-television star has allegedly been making phone calls to his PA law enforcement sources, who have filled him in on the latest information over the past several days, reported TMZ.

He's said to be possibly traveling to Chester County this week to assist in the search — which is getting more dangerous every day.

MORE ON:
Dog The Bounty Hunter

Residents in a three-mile radius of the home where Cavalcante stole the rifle were sent an emergency alert on Monday telling them “to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors.”

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens warned that law enforcement considers him "desperate" and "dangerous," adding, “I would suspect that he’s desperate enough to use that weapon.”

Article continues below advertisement
dog the bounty hunter danelo cavalcante search update
Source: Chester County Prison

Cavalcante has evaded police since escaping prison on August 31.

This wouldn't be the first major news case Dog has helped with over the last few years. As RadarOnline.com reported, the fugitive hunter attempted to track down Gabby Petito's killer, Brian Laundrie, who was on the run in 2021.

Petito's then-fiancée admitted to murdering her on their cross-country road trip but claimed it was a mercy killing.

Article continues below advertisement
dog laundrie search
Source: MEGA; @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Dog also assisted in the hunt for Gabby Petito's killer, Brian Laundrie.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Laundrie evaded law enforcement for five weeks before they discovered his remains in a reserve near his parents' home. The 23-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Laundries' confession was written in a notebook at the scene.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.