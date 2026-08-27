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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Doctors Connected to Jeffrey Epstein Under Investigation, New York Department of Health Says

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein alongside a photo of a Mount Sinai ambulance
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly utilized a series of 'loyal' doctors.

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Aug. 27 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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The Jeffrey Epstein files and investigation have taken a new turn as doctors associated with the predator are being investigated by the New York Department of Health.

A report from earlier this year claimed top doctors aided Epstein by providing medical services to the girls around him. Following the report, NYSDH took a deeper dive into this allegedly loyal group, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Jeffrey Epstein's Allegedly 'Loyal' Doctors Under Investigation

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A photo of Jeffrey Epstein with a girl
Source: MEGA

The New York Department of Health put multiple doctors under investigation.

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According to a report from The New York Times, an "elite" group of "loyal" doctors served Epstein. They identified the doctors and procedures after reviewing 15,000 documents from the extensive Epstein files, which included texts, emails, lab results, and financial documents.

However, the department "condemns any abuse by medical staff and any abuse of a physician's role that undermines patient trust and safety, including any predatory or unlawful behavior."

Further, they confirmed an investigation into the doctors, whose names were exposed by the file release.

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Doctors' Connection Exposed in Epstein Files

A photo of the Epstein files
Source: MEGA

The department was notified of the doctors' names in the Epstein files.

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In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson said, "We extend our support to all victims and survivors of medical misconduct, physical, or sexual abuse" and encouraged any patient who believes they may be the victim of professional medical misconduct to file a complaint."

Many of the doctors exposed in the files, including some with a potential tie to Mount Sinai hospitals, largely fall under the jurisdiction of New York.

The appropriate state authorities are reportedly looking into the allegations made by the outlet. The department did not disclose the names of specific doctors under investigation.

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Epstein Dodges Reports to Authorities

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghilsaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein, here was Ghislaine Maxwell, was allegedly advised by a doctor on how to avoid reports hitting higher authorities.

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The allegations included a plastic surgeon, dentist, and other specialists who would allegedly provide treatment. The outlet identified over a dozen doctors in contact with Epstein from 2009 to 2019.

Treatments included STD-related matters, working with specific doctors to allegedly avoid reports to public health authorities.

In one Florida incident, a doctor allegedly advised Epstein to have the women taken to an emergency room for gonorrhea cases. "That way I do not have to report the cases to health department including contacts,” he said in a message.

Once at the emergency room, the women declined to reveal the source of their infections to staff; the doctor assured Epstein in one message.

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Epstein Made Financial Donations

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A photo of Mount Sinai
Source: MEGA

The predator was offered a floor in his name.

Additionally, Epstein allegedly would use the treatment to "manipulate young women" by providing and terminating treatment at will. Doctors allegedly shared the women's private health information with the wealthy financier, a move that would violate privacy laws in the United States.

In the records, doctors sent Epstein messages to confirm which treatments he was willing to pay for. He directed doctors on the treatments, often speaking on behalf of the girls. It was unclear through the messages if the women consented to Epstein's directives.

Additionally, Epstein made frequent donations to medical facilities, including to Mount Sinai. His contributions appeared to give him "24/7" VIP services, according to one email. He was offered the chance to have a floor at the hospital named after him for female patients if he contributed to "a postoperative cancer floor for female patients that would offer yoga, hair care and mental health services"

Doctors contacted by the Times denied any wrongdoing and knowledge of Epstein's transgressions.

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