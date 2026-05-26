Jeffrey Epstein's Deep Ties to Mount Sinai Hospital and Its Elite Doctors Exposed: Staff Allegedly Treated Vile Pedo Like a 'VIP'
May 26 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein allegedly enjoyed VIP treatment inside one of New York City's most prestigious hospitals long after he became a registered offender, explosive newly-released Justice Department files claimed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bombshell records detailed how the disgraced financier allegedly relied on elite Mount Sinai doctors and powerful insiders for private medical care, special favors and access for members of his inner circle.
'The Patient Is a VIP'
The documents painted a troubling picture of Epstein's deep ties to Mount Sinai Hospital, where several staffers and physicians allegedly treated the late financier like a high-profile celebrity patient despite his criminal history.
One doctor frequently mentioned throughout the files was plastic surgeon Jess Ting, who allegedly pushed colleagues to fast-track care for Epstein and repeatedly emphasized the financier's "VIP" status in emails.
"The patient is a VIP, and we need to make this happen," Ting allegedly wrote while arranging an MRI appointment for Epstein in 2013, per CNN.
The files also allegedly revealed Ting made multiple private house calls to Epstein's Manhattan mansion and even traveled to the convicted s-- offender's private Caribbean island for medical visits.
In one exchange, Epstein's assistant allegedly asked the surgeon to visit the financier's home at 10 p.m. after Ting initially proposed an earlier appointment.
"Yes. See you then," Ting reportedly replied.
'For Mr. Epstein Anything Is Possible'
Another email chain showed Ting allegedly complaining after his department chairman discovered he planned to perform a procedure at Epstein's home instead of the hospital.
"Also, the [department] chairman found out I was planning to do the excision today at the patient's home and said if I did it there, I would be sanctioned. Ridiculous!" Ting allegedly wrote.
The files further suggested Mount Sinai insiders went to extraordinary lengths to accommodate Epstein and those close to him.
In one 2014 exchange, Ting was allegedly asked whether he could help "fix a hole in her nose from a nose ring" for one of Epstein's friends while preparing to leave for vacation.
"BUT," Ting allegedly replied, "for Mr. Epstein, anything is possible."
Inside Epstein's Mount Sinai Inner Circle
Former Miss Sweden Eva Andersson-Dubin — a physician and Epstein's ex-girlfriend who later married billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin — also allegedly played a key role in helping Epstein navigate Mount Sinai’s elite medical system.
After Epstein reportedly had a bad emergency room experience, Andersson-Dubin allegedly contacted Robin Solomon, then head of trustee services, to ask how to guarantee smoother treatment in the future.
Solomon allegedly responded with a special phone number staffed "24/7," adding: "All he has to say is he's a friend of yours and EVERYONE is great."
The files additionally claimed Epstein used his Mount Sinai connections to help members of his inner circle, including attempting to secure opportunities and medical assistance for then-girlfriend Karyna Shuliak and her family.
Donations, Gifts and Growing Backlash
The files additionally claimed Epstein donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Mount Sinai-affiliated organizations and lavished hospital insiders with expensive gifts, including an $8,000 white fur coat for Solomon.
At least $125,000 allegedly went directly to the Dubin Breast Center, while discussions reportedly took place about naming a hospital floor after Epstein.
The revelations have sparked growing backlash from current and former Mount Sinai affiliates, with some reportedly calling for the Dubin Breast Center to be renamed and for stronger accountability within the institution.
Mount Sinai condemned Epstein’s conduct as "horrific" and "reprehensible" in a statement, but declined to address detailed questions regarding the hospital's alleged ties to the disgraced financier.