Jeffrey Epstein's Deep Ties to Mount Sinai Hospital and Its Elite Doctors Exposed: Staff Allegedly Treated Vile Pedo Like a 'VIP'

The documents painted a troubling picture of Epstein's deep ties to Mount Sinai Hospital, where several staffers and physicians allegedly treated the late financier like a high-profile celebrity patient despite his criminal history.

One doctor frequently mentioned throughout the files was plastic surgeon Jess Ting, who allegedly pushed colleagues to fast-track care for Epstein and repeatedly emphasized the financier's "VIP" status in emails.

"The patient is a VIP, and we need to make this happen," Ting allegedly wrote while arranging an MRI appointment for Epstein in 2013, per CNN.

The files also allegedly revealed Ting made multiple private house calls to Epstein's Manhattan mansion and even traveled to the convicted s-- offender's private Caribbean island for medical visits.

In one exchange, Epstein's assistant allegedly asked the surgeon to visit the financier's home at 10 p.m. after Ting initially proposed an earlier appointment.

"Yes. See you then," Ting reportedly replied.