DJ Slick Rick's Family Close to Reaching $10k Goal for Funeral Costs After His Mysterious Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Slick Rick's niece, Ashley Buchanan, started a GoFundMe on January 25 and has already raised $7,660, but the family has $2,340 to go before they reach their goal. As of this post, 110 people have donated, with two contributors giving $500 each to the cause.

While Slick Rick's family admitted there are "still many unanswered questions," they said they appreciate the love they've received from those who knew and loved the ex-disk jockey.