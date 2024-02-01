DJ Slick Rick's Family Close to Reaching $10k Goal for Funeral Costs After His Mysterious Death
DJ Slick Rick's loved ones are close to reaching their $10k goal to put toward his funeral one week after his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Memphis music man — whose real name was Rick Buchanan — was found dead in his Tennesse home last week by his brother, who claimed that he had been decapitated.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Slick Rick's niece, Ashley Buchanan, started a GoFundMe on January 25 and has already raised $7,660, but the family has $2,340 to go before they reach their goal. As of this post, 110 people have donated, with two contributors giving $500 each to the cause.
While Slick Rick's family admitted there are "still many unanswered questions," they said they appreciate the love they've received from those who knew and loved the ex-disk jockey.
"If you knew Rick, you know he gave to anyone he could, friends, strangers, and charities like MDA. He used his voice and personality to raise unthinkable amounts of money for others. He was also a champion of Memphis music and took pride in presenting, playing, and promoting local music at The Stage Stop," the GoFundMe profile reads.
Slick Rick's family set they not only want to use the money to lay him to rest, but they are hoping to raise enough to donate to a charity in his name.
As RadarOnline.com reported, his brother, John, disclosed the horrific scene when he allegedly discovered his sibling decapitated with his pants down and a coat covering his face.
"I walked in and found him, and I just called 911," John told FOX13.
"I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something. I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse." Rick's brother goes on to explain Rick was still holding his keys in this state, and that his pants were pulled down. He also says his back door was ajar ... so, to say this is suspicious is an understatement," he concluded.
Interestingly enough, a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told RadarOnline.com, "There were no immediate signs of foul play on the scene." When asked to clarify the statement, given his brother's recount of the scene, we did not hear back.
Slick Rick's cause of death has yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing.