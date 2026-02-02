'A Whole Mess': DJ Gesaffelstein Shocks Fans With 'Very Disturbing' Look at 2026 Grammy Awards

While his Grammys look confused and disturbed some people, Gesaffelstein's black mask and gloves were part of his aesthetic from his 2024 album, Gamma. He wore the look through promotions as well as on tour.

The DJ set X on fire, with people divided about his appearance.

"What the hell is that?! Hollywood is very disturbing," one person scoffed, while a second asked, "What the f--- is that thing?"

"Yeah, Hollywood isn't filled with freaks," a third person sneered, while a fourth wanted to know, "What the heck is that supposed to be?"

A number of people asked, "So blackface is acceptable again?" apparently not realizing it was a full head mask and not makeup on Gesaffelstein's face.

However, he did have fans come to his defense, with one sharing, "You're such a boomer. That's Gesaffelstein, a really good DJ. This is what he wears when he plays."