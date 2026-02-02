'A Whole Mess': DJ Gesaffelstein Shocks Fans With 'Very Disturbing' Look at 2026 Grammy Awards
Feb. 1 2026, Updated 10:33 p.m. ET
Lady Gaga's record producer, Gesaffelstein, made quite a statement at the 2026 Grammys, arriving completely unrecognizable with his entire head covered in a black reflective mask, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The French music wiz, whose real name is Mike Levy, had people divided online about his red carpet look, which some called "disturbing."
His First Grammy Win
Gesaffelstein was nominated for his work on Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, which was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. He co-wrote and co-produced the songs Garden of Eden, Perfect Celebrity, Killah and Blade of Grass.
The DJ took home his first Grammy before the telecast, winning best remixed recording for Gaga's single Abracadabra.
When accepting the award, wearing a black mask and black gloves so that none of his skin showed outside his tuxedo, Gesaffelstein didn't say a word. Instead, he bowed and blew the crowd a kiss in a show of appreciation for his trophy.
'What Is That Thing?'
While his Grammys look confused and disturbed some people, Gesaffelstein's black mask and gloves were part of his aesthetic from his 2024 album, Gamma. He wore the look through promotions as well as on tour.
The DJ set X on fire, with people divided about his appearance.
"What the hell is that?! Hollywood is very disturbing," one person scoffed, while a second asked, "What the f--- is that thing?"
"Yeah, Hollywood isn't filled with freaks," a third person sneered, while a fourth wanted to know, "What the heck is that supposed to be?"
A number of people asked, "So blackface is acceptable again?" apparently not realizing it was a full head mask and not makeup on Gesaffelstein's face.
However, he did have fans come to his defense, with one sharing, "You're such a boomer. That's Gesaffelstein, a really good DJ. This is what he wears when he plays."
Lady Gaga Had Her Own Talked-About 2026 Grammys Look
Gaga had her own look that was just as talked about as Gesaffelstein's.
She arrived on the red carpet fresh off wrapping up the Japan dates on her The MAYHEM Ball Tour.
Gaga donned a dramatic black feathered gown by Matières Fécales, looking raven-like.
The Paparazzi singer raved over working with Gesaffelstein to Fader.
“He's amazing. He's super interesting. He has a very interesting way of working," Gaga gushed, noting she initially tried to work with him on her 2013 album Artpop, but the timing wasn't right.
Gesaffelstein Gave Lady Gaga 'Peak Confidence'
Gaga credited her collaboration with Gesaffelstein on Killah for giving her "peak confidence."
"I don't know if I've ever sounded that confident on a song before. It's just peak confidence, and I'm somebody who needs to fantasize about confidence to have it," she said of the song.
"It was important to work with people who were going to collaborate well with me," Gaga added about the small team, including Gesaffelstein, that she had for Mayhem.
The New York native also praised how their ballad, Blade of Grass, turned out to be so classically beautiful.
"He sort of looked at me like, ‘Can we just do something original?'" she said of the French musical genius.