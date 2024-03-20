'Breakfast Club' Host DJ Envy Denies Role in Alleged $100 Million Real Estate Ponzi Scheme, Demands He Be Dismissed From Federal Suit
DJ Envy denied any wrongdoing in an alleged Ponzi scheme that bilked up to $100 million from dozens of wannabe real estate investors, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DJ Envy scoffed at claims he used his popular hip-hop radio show The Breakfast Club to lure unsuspecting investors to seminars where they would be “sized up” financially and cajoled to drop thousands into a bogus real-estate venture flipping houses in New Jersey.
“From 2020-2023, Defendant [DJ Envy] repeatedly brought Pina onto his radio show to market their seminars to members of the public and to otherwise boost their social media presence,” the lawsuit against DJ Envy charged.
“Defendant denies the allegations of this Paragraph,” his renowned attorney, Daniel G.P. Marchese, replied in court documents filed in New Jersey federal court.
DJ Envy, whose real name is Raashaun Casey, filed the court documents in response to the searing 43-page lawsuit that accused him, celebrity house flipper Cesar Pina, 45, and other associates of running an alleged nationwide racketeering scheme.
“The Defendants were operating a “racket” and making wild and outright fraudulent representations to induce victims to part with large sums of cash in the hopes of making quick returns on real estate ‘flips,’ as they dealt in unregistered and unlicensed securities,” renowned attorney Alexander Schachtel stated in a lawsuit he filed on behalf of two victims.
“All Defendants were members of the racket who agreed, explicitly or implicitly, to work together to further their joint interests and were or should have been aware of the fraudulent nature of the enterprise.”
Pina was arrested by the feds in October and was indicted on “a multimillion-dollar Ponzi-like investment fraud scheme.” He was released on $1 million bail.
“Pina partnered with a celebrity disc jockey and radio personality to conduct real estate seminars around the country,” the Justice Department press release stated. “Through these seminars, self-promotional efforts, and other marketing strategies, Pina developed a significant social media following.”
Pina promoted real estate seminars where money-hungry investors learned the tricks of the trade. Pina allegedly promised investors a 30 percent return if they helped him flip hundreds of homes in Northern New Jersey.
A hail of lawsuits rained down on Pina when the promised returns never materialized — and DJ Envy was named in several of the cases, according to an NYMag.com exposé.
DJ Envy, however, was a bit evasive when responding to allegations that he helped promote the seminars starting in 2018 with promotional videos and social media posts featuring the pair walking through vacant properties.
“Defendant can neither admit nor deny the allegations of this Paragraph and leaves the Plaintiffs to their proofs,” he stated in court documents. The lawsuit also charged the “victims of this fraud scheme were scammed out of funds totaling $50-$100 million dollars or more."
DJ Envy replied, “Defendant can neither admit nor deny the allegations of this Paragraph and leaves the Plaintiffs to their proofs.”