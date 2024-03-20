'Breakfast Club' Host DJ Envy Denies Role in Alleged $100 Million Real Estate Ponzi Scheme, Demands He Be Dismissed From Federal Suit

DJ Envy denied any wrongdoing in an alleged Ponzi scheme that bilked up to $100 million from dozens of wannabe real estate investors, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DJ Envy scoffed at claims he used his popular hip-hop radio show The Breakfast Club to lure unsuspecting investors to seminars where they would be “sized up” financially and cajoled to drop thousands into a bogus real-estate venture flipping houses in New Jersey.

“From 2020-2023, Defendant [DJ Envy] repeatedly brought Pina onto his radio show to market their seminars to members of the public and to otherwise boost their social media presence,” the lawsuit against DJ Envy charged.