Bankruptcy Judge Orders The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy To Turn Over Real Estate Documents Or Face Arrest

DJ Envy and celebrity house flipper Cesar Pina, 45, were ordered by a federal bankruptcy judge to hand over documents related to a real estate venture or face arrest, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

New Jersey Judge Rosemary Gambardella decided on Dec. 20, 2023, after a bankruptcy trustee claimed Envy ignored a wide-ranging subpoena.

DJ Envy, the host of the popular hip-hop radio show The Breakfast Club whose real name is RaaShaun Casey's friend Pina was embroiled in an alleged Ponzi scheme that bilked $40 million from 30 investors and sparked nearly two dozen lawsuits.