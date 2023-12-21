Bankruptcy Judge Orders The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy To Turn Over Real Estate Documents Or Face Arrest
DJ Envy and celebrity house flipper Cesar Pina, 45, were ordered by a federal bankruptcy judge to hand over documents related to a real estate venture or face arrest, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
New Jersey Judge Rosemary Gambardella decided on Dec. 20, 2023, after a bankruptcy trustee claimed Envy ignored a wide-ranging subpoena.
DJ Envy, the host of the popular hip-hop radio show The Breakfast Club whose real name is RaaShaun Casey's friend Pina was embroiled in an alleged Ponzi scheme that bilked $40 million from 30 investors and sparked nearly two dozen lawsuits.
The order also named Pina’s wife Jennifer Iturralde Pina.
The judge gave Envy until Jan. 22 to hand over a battery of financial records or “the Court may convene a hearing to address appropriate sanctions against Cesar Pina, Jennifer Iturralde Pina and Raashaun Casey for contempt of this Court’s order, including, but not limited to an order for arrest to bring the parties to the United States Bankruptcy Court,” the no-nonsense order stated.
DJ Envy has vehemently denied any connection to Pina's alleged scheme.
He did help promote Pina’s real estate seminars where wannabe investors learn the tricks of the trade. Pina allegedly promised investors a 30 percent return if they helped him flip hundreds of homes in Northern New Jersey.
- Career In Ruins: Hollywood Designer Claims Erika Jayne's Accusations Of Alleged Fraud & Tom Girardi Ties To Secret Service Nearly Destroyed His Business
- 'DWTS' Star Mauricio Umansky Attempting to Shield The Names Of Secret Investors Embroiled in Controversial $32 Malibu Mansion Purchase
- The 20 Biggest Reality TV Show Scandals That Were Almost Too Crazy to Be True
A hail of lawsuits rained down on Pina when the promised returns never materialized — and DJ Envy was named in several of the cases, according to NYMag.com.
Pina was arrested by the feds in October when he was indicted on “a multimillion-dollar Ponzi-like investment fraud scheme” and he was released on $1 million bail.
“Pina partnered with a celebrity disc jockey and radio personality to conduct real estate seminars around the country,” the Justice Department press release stated. “Through these seminars, self-promotional efforts, and other marketing strategies, Pina developed a significant social media following.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“But instead of using victims’ investments as promised, Pina engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme by commingling victim money, using new victim investments to pay off prior victims, and spending victim funds on personal expenditures,” stated the release that noted Pina faces 20 years behind bars and $250,000 fine if convicted.
Shortly after his arrest, Pina used an Instagram livestream to exonerate DJ Envy.
“DJ Envy was never in the room with me,” Pina said on the livestream, according to Billboard.com “DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people who are suing me. It f—--- sucks, bro. It pisses me off that all these people are bashing DJ Envy.”