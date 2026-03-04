Disney Legend Behind 'Freaky Friday' and 'Cruella' Dies Aged 58 After Two-Year Battle with ALS

On Monday, Gunn's family confirmed he died at home in Toronto, Canada, surrounded by loved ones.

In a touching tribute, film writer Blaise Hemingway wrote on Instagram: "Andrew Gunn took a chance on a very green 29-year-old from nowhere and gave him a screenwriting career and more than that…a family in my adopted city.

"In 2007, Andrew (along with Ann Marie Sanderlin and Amy Stenftenagel) read a script of mine and championed it (and me) to get me into the Disney Writers' Program. It changed my life in every conceivable way. It shaped me into a complete writer.

"And — most importantly — on that third-floor hallway of offices I shared with Andrew for 3+ years, I made the best friends in the goddamned world, who all became my family.