EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Televangelist Jim Bakker's Final Years Revealed

Before his downfall, PTL's take in 1986 totaled $129million and the ministry had more than 2million TV followers.

Bakker and wife Tammy Faye lived like royalty, splitting their time between an estate in ritzy Palm Springs, Calif., a luxury Florida condo, and a home in Tennessee while driving matching Rolls-Royces.

He lost it all after church secretary Jessica Hahn claimed he raped her in a Florida hotel room in December 1980.

Hahn was 21 at the time and says she was a virgin when Bakker, then 40, "just did everything he could do to a woman. He started almost from the top of my head and didn't stop for what seemed like an hour and a half."