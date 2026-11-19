Sean "Diddy" Combs will spend Thanksgiving at FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, where he and fellow inmates will have a choice between turkey and tofu stir-fry for their holiday meal.

According to Us Weekly, which obtained the prison's Thanksgiving menu, the November 26 feast will also include mashed potatoes with gravy, candied sweet potato casserole, sage and onion stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls.

Pecan pie will be served for dessert.

The meal marks Combs' first Thanksgiving at the Pennsylvania facility following his October transfer from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The 57-year-old music mogul is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence.