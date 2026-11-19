Diddy's Thanksgiving Dinner Behind Bars Revealed as Disgraced Rapper Faces Another Holiday in Prison Following 'Death Threats'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs will spend Thanksgiving at FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, where he and fellow inmates will have a choice between turkey and tofu stir-fry for their holiday meal.
According to Us Weekly, which obtained the prison's Thanksgiving menu, the November 26 feast will also include mashed potatoes with gravy, candied sweet potato casserole, sage and onion stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls.
Pecan pie will be served for dessert.
The meal marks Combs' first Thanksgiving at the Pennsylvania facility following his October transfer from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The 57-year-old music mogul is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence.
Diddy's Thanksgiving Menu Includes Traditional Holiday Dishes
Despite being behind bars, Combs will have access to several traditional Thanksgiving favorites.
The menu offers inmates a choice of turkey or a vegetarian tofu stir-fry as the main course. The accompanying dishes include familiar holiday sides, with pecan pie rounding out the meal.
The menu was also reported by Page Six, which obtained details of the holiday offerings at Allenwood Low.
The meal is considerably different from the extravagant celebrations once associated with Combs, who previously hosted lavish parties during his years in the entertainment industry.
Diddy Previously Organized Thanksgiving Dinner at Fort Dix
Last Thanksgiving, Combs helped organize a special meal for fellow inmates at FCI Fort Dix, where he was then being held.
According to TMZ, the rapper worked with an inmate group called Bankroll Bosses to purchase food through the prison commissary. The group spent two days preparing the meal and distributed food throughout the facility.
The effort reportedly provided meals for more than 1,000 inmates.
"Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat," Combs said through his representative at the time. "Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."
Diddy's Prison Transfer Followed Hospitalization and Special Treatment Reports
Combs' move to Allenwood Low was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons on October 16, 2026.
The transfer came days after he was reportedly hospitalized with a head injury while at Fort Dix. Page Six reported that he had hit his head on a bunk bed.
The move also followed NBC News reports alleging that Combs had received special privileges at his former facility, including access to contraband cellphones and alcohol.
The Bureau of Prisons confirmed his new location but declined to explain the transfer, citing privacy, safety, and security concerns.
Combs is serving a 50-month sentence following his October 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
A jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges in July 2025. His legal team has appealed the conviction and sentence.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate records, Combs' projected release date is February 6, 2028. The date has shifted several times during his incarceration, with the latest adjustment moving his expected release earlier than a previous March 2 projection.