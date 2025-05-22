EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate Housewives' Stars 'Fuming' Over Reboot of the Show — As It 'Won't Feature Any of Them'
Despite longing for a reboot of their hit show for years, the cast of Desperate Housewives is said to be fuming over learning they won't be included in the revived series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
From 2004 to 2012, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria and Teri Hatcher captivated viewers with scandalous storylines and drama on the soapy nighttime TV show.
While fans – and the cast – and longed for the ladies of Wisteria Lane to make a comeback, they've been snubbed from Desperate Housewives 2.0.
Wisteria Lane
Former Scandal star Kerry Washington, 48, recently announced her Simpson Street production company is launching a new series called Wisteria Lane, a title paying homage to the original show, but a source revealed the series will feature a new generation of stars harboring their own dark secrets in picture-perfect suburbia.
Now, the original cast is seething over being left out of the spin-off.
The tipster said: "The gals feel like they got the rug pulled out from under them."
Sad and Unexpected News
Insiders said the Wisteria Lane announcement comes as sad and unexpected news for Huffman, Longoria, Cross and Hatcher.
Longoria, who was made aware of the reboot, has been the most vocal about wanting to return to her character Gabrielle Solis, saying: "I'd do it tomorrow – I think people miss her."
After a proposal to Hulu, the show has now become Washington's baby – and she's expected to insert herself as the star.
The insider said: "It's a whole new production company that is cashing in on the Desperate Housewives success, but Eva, Marcia, Felicity and Teri feel like they're the ones that made the show a hit in the first place – and now they're shut out.
"There could be cameo roles offered, but that wasn't the sort of acting gig or payday they had in mind."
As if the original cast didn't feel betrayed enough already, a source noted Washington "wants to move the story ahead with a younger cast rather than live in the past."
Natalie Chaidez has reportedly been tapped as the writer for Wisteria Lane, which has been described as "a fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery in the vein of Desperate Housewives."
Chaidez will also serve as an executive producer alongside Washington and Pilar Savone.
In addition to the original cast not being included, Desperate Housewives creator and executive producer Marc Cherry was also said to not have been approached for the pitch, though Cherry is aware of the project and could be involved in some capacity in the future.
Shortly after Desperate Housewives celebrated its 20th anniversary in October 2024, Cherry confessed "about 70,000 people" have asked him to revive the show.