EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate Housewives' Stars 'Fuming' Over Reboot of the Show — As It 'Won't Feature Any of Them'

Despite longing for a reboot of their hit show for years, the cast of Desperate Housewives is said to be fuming over learning they won't be included in the revived series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

From 2004 to 2012, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria and Teri Hatcher captivated viewers with scandalous storylines and drama on the soapy nighttime TV show.

While fans – and the cast – and longed for the ladies of Wisteria Lane to make a comeback, they've been snubbed from Desperate Housewives 2.0.