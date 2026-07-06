EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's Custody Victory — How A-List Grandma, 63, is Celebrating Win in Daughter's Baby Battle With Ex
July 6 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Mama bear Demi Moore is breathing a sigh of relief, sources say, after a judge awarded primary physical custody of her grandchild to daughter Rumer Willis and ordered the DWTS champ's baby daddy ex to stop taking nude baths with the 3-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple will share joint legal custody and both will undergo a court-ordered custody evaluation.
Judge Imposes Strict Parenting Rules
The legal victory, which sets strict parenting rules for Willis and ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, comes after the 63-year-old G.I. Jane star submitted a scorching five-page declaration bashing the tot's father as a selfish, manipulative money-sucking slacker.
The custody battle erupted in July 2025 after Thomas accused 37-year-old Rumer, whose dad is dementia-stricken Die Hard hero Bruce Willis, of preventing him from seeing their daughter, Louetta, or participating in her life.
Just days after Thomas refuted domestic abuse and drug use allegations in court filings submitted by his ex, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ryan D. White gave the feuding parents joint custody – with the embattled dad seeing Louetta every other weekend.
The judge, however, laid down strict and, in some cases, eye-opening rules to protect Louetta.
"[Derek] is not to bathe nude with the minor child," the judge's order states. "Neither party shall put any nude or seminude photographs or videos or any likeness of nude or seminude photographs or videos of the minor child on Instagram, any social media, or any public forum of any kind. Any photographs of videos of this type must be removed immediately."
The judge also ordered the parents to attend 15 sessions of co-parenting counseling and that Louetta must "have her own room and sleep in her own bed" during visits.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rumer accused Thomas of "incessant domestic violence" during their relationship – accusations the 30-year-old singer has vehemently denied in court papers.
Grandma Demi joined the fray by accusing Thomas of showing "no consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process or anyone" during Louetta's home birth and "essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of her life."
Court Mandates Strict Co-Parenting Rules
Derek "always put himself and his needs first," Demi growled in court docs. "To date that has not changed."
Derek's lawyer, Mike Kretzmer, said in a statement to a media outlet: "Mr. Thomas is very pleased with the interim determination by the court on the custody issues.
"We look forward to presenting further evidence that Mr. Thomas is a loving, devoted and committed father to Louetta when the court again hears this case. As I previously said, Mr. Thomas will try issues pertaining to custody of Louetta in court and will not distort matters by trying this case in the press."