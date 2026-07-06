EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's Custody Victory — How A-List Grandma, 63, is Celebrating Win in Daughter's Baby Battle With Ex

The legal victory, which sets strict parenting rules for Willis and ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, comes after the 63-year-old G.I. Jane star submitted a scorching five-page declaration bashing the tot's father as a selfish, manipulative money-sucking slacker.

The custody battle erupted in July 2025 after Thomas accused 37-year-old Rumer, whose dad is dementia-stricken Die Hard hero Bruce Willis, of preventing him from seeing their daughter, Louetta, or participating in her life.

Just days after Thomas refuted domestic abuse and drug use allegations in court filings submitted by his ex, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ryan D. White gave the feuding parents joint custody – with the embattled dad seeing Louetta every other weekend.

The judge, however, laid down strict and, in some cases, eye-opening rules to protect Louetta.

"[Derek] is not to bathe nude with the minor child," the judge's order states. "Neither party shall put any nude or seminude photographs or videos or any likeness of nude or seminude photographs or videos of the minor child on Instagram, any social media, or any public forum of any kind. Any photographs of videos of this type must be removed immediately."