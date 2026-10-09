Demi Moore Nearly Replaced by Madonna in '80s Film After Actress Showed Up 'Drunk and High' to a Fitting

Kurlander described the 63-year-old actress to be a spiritual person who had come from a hard life. Two weeks before shooting, costume designer Susan Becker had called director Joel Schumacher to say Moore showed up "drunk and high" for a fitting.

Schumacher and Lauren Shuler, a producer, had met with Moore, with Kurlander recalling Schumacher telling her: "Go kill yourself on someone else's movie."

However, the two later worked out an agreement. If she could "clean" herself up in 10 days, she could still "be in this movie."

Schumacher himself had a severe drug problem in the '60s, later going on to help other actors on his sets before spiraling into their own addictions.