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Home > Celebrity > Madonna

Demi Moore Nearly Replaced by Madonna in '80s Film After Actress Showed Up 'Drunk and High' to a Fitting

Photo of Demi Moore and Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna nearly got Demi Moore's 1985 role.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

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Madonna almost swiped Demi Moore's role in St. Elmo's Fire after the Academy Awards nominee showed up to a fitting intoxicated, RadarOnline.com can report.

The juicy info comes from a new episode of Reality Life with Kate Casey, which featured the 1985 film's co-writer Carl Kurlander, who dished on behind-the-scenes secrets.

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'Go Kill Yourself on Someone Else's Movie'

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Photo of Joel Schumacher in 2004
Source: MEGA

Joel Schumacher said he helped Demi Moore get back on track.

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Kurlander described the 63-year-old actress to be a spiritual person who had come from a hard life. Two weeks before shooting, costume designer Susan Becker had called director Joel Schumacher to say Moore showed up "drunk and high" for a fitting.

Schumacher and Lauren Shuler, a producer, had met with Moore, with Kurlander recalling Schumacher telling her: "Go kill yourself on someone else's movie."

However, the two later worked out an agreement. If she could "clean" herself up in 10 days, she could still "be in this movie."

Schumacher himself had a severe drug problem in the '60s, later going on to help other actors on his sets before spiraling into their own addictions.

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Madonna Was Days Out From the Role

Photos of Demi Moore and Madonna in the 80s
Source: @vintagexpast / Instagram // @madonna80sarchive / Instagram

Director Joel Schumacher spotted Madonna's talent from 'Vision Quest.'

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While considering alternative plans in case Moore fell through, Schumacher had brought up Madonna's name. Kurlander said her name came up after she had done a song for the movie Vision Quest.

The pop icon had just released her hit song Like a Virgin in 1984, and Schumacher could sense her talent. He told Kurlander, "This girl is going to be the biggest star in the world. I could just feel it."

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Moore Was Living Out Her Character in Real Life

Photo of Demi Moore on set of St. Elmo's Fire
Source: @demimoore / Instagram

Co-writer Carl Kurlander praised Moore for embodying the character of Julie.

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He was ready to offer the role to the pop singer when Moore showed up to the table read and had "cleaned herself up" by going to AA meetings.

Moore played the role of Georgetown graduate Jules in the coming-of-age movie, who is described as the party girl of the friend group.

“Demi was truly living the life of Jules when we met her,” Kurlander said.

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Moore Had a Sober Companion on Set

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Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Moore has been sober since 2012.

The actress discussed having a sober companion 24/7 while filming the movie in the 2024 Hulu documentary Brats.

Moore has been sober since 2012, when she sought treatment after a relapse. Schumacher passed in 2020 at age 80 after a year-long battle with cancer.

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