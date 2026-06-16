EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness Is Ready to Dish — Hugh Jackman Panicking Over Ex-Wife's Revenge Tell-All Plans

As readers know, Furness filed for divorce from her husband of 27 years in May 2025 after he got inappropriately close to his 51-year-old Broadway costar Sutton Foster in 2023.

"Deb's still very hurt and betrayed by Hugh's actions," an insider said. "Now she's ready to forge ahead with some plans that have been on ice for over a year.

"A book is step one, but for Deb to justify the big bucks she'll have to lay everything out there, which will likely include Hugh's shady behavior with Sutton and other occasions where he wasn't exactly lily-white."

And a book may be only the first stop on her revenge tour – there's also a lot of interest in a documentary revealing her side of the story, the insider said.