EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness Is Ready to Dish — Hugh Jackman Panicking Over Ex-Wife's Revenge Tell-All Plans
June 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman is terrified his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is about to shatter his squeaky-clean image with a bombshell expose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Furness, 70, has already been needling him with social media jabs, but the Greatest Showman actor, 57, knows the worst is still to come when her tell-all hits bookstore shelves.
Furness Ready to Tell All
As readers know, Furness filed for divorce from her husband of 27 years in May 2025 after he got inappropriately close to his 51-year-old Broadway costar Sutton Foster in 2023.
"Deb's still very hurt and betrayed by Hugh's actions," an insider said. "Now she's ready to forge ahead with some plans that have been on ice for over a year.
"A book is step one, but for Deb to justify the big bucks she'll have to lay everything out there, which will likely include Hugh's shady behavior with Sutton and other occasions where he wasn't exactly lily-white."
And a book may be only the first stop on her revenge tour – there's also a lot of interest in a documentary revealing her side of the story, the insider said.
Jackman Fears Explosive Footage Release
"Deb's got hundreds of hours' worth of home video footage, dating back to their very earliest times together," shared the source.
There have been reports that the couple had a nondisclosure agreement, but further reports indicate Furness refused to sign it.
And talk of a tell-all clearly has Jackman totally on edge.
Jackman's Reputation Fears Grow
"There's a real worry on his side that people will start seeing him as this major love rat who's been conning his fans with a false image," said the insider. "But Deb is done holding back."
The Song Sung Blue star is already furious that fellow Aussies Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe are giving him the cold shoulder – and that longtime friend Nicole Kidman ignored him and Foster at the Met Gala, sources said.
"For Hugh all this is the ultimate nightmare. He just wants to move on with his life and wishes Deb would stop being so petty," the source said. "But he's made his bed and now he's going to have to deal with the consequences."