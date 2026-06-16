Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness Is Ready to Dish — Hugh Jackman Panicking Over Ex-Wife's Revenge Tell-All Plans

hugh jackman
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman is terrified his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is about to shatter his squeaky-clean image following their nasty divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman is terrified his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is about to shatter his squeaky-clean image with a bombshell expose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Furness, 70, has already been needling him with social media jabs, but the Greatest Showman actor, 57, knows the worst is still to come when her tell-all hits bookstore shelves.

Article continues below advertisement

Furness Ready to Tell All

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly preparing a tell-all book that could detail her split from Hugh Jackman and his relationship with Sutton Foster.
Source: News & Pictures/ MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly preparing a tell-all book that could detail her split from Hugh Jackman and his relationship with Sutton Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

As readers know, Furness filed for divorce from her husband of 27 years in May 2025 after he got inappropriately close to his 51-year-old Broadway costar Sutton Foster in 2023.

"Deb's still very hurt and betrayed by Hugh's actions," an insider said. "Now she's ready to forge ahead with some plans that have been on ice for over a year.

"A book is step one, but for Deb to justify the big bucks she'll have to lay everything out there, which will likely include Hugh's shady behavior with Sutton and other occasions where he wasn't exactly lily-white."

And a book may be only the first stop on her revenge tour – there's also a lot of interest in a documentary revealing her side of the story, the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackman Fears Explosive Footage Release

Article continues below advertisement
According to a source, Foster is expected to be discussed in Furness' planned memoir about her divorce from Jackman.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

According to a source, Foster is expected to be discussed in Furness' planned memoir about her divorce from Jackman.

Article continues below advertisement

"Deb's got hundreds of hours' worth of home video footage, dating back to their very earliest times together," shared the source.

There have been reports that the couple had a nondisclosure agreement, but further reports indicate Furness refused to sign it.

And talk of a tell-all clearly has Jackman totally on edge.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackman's Reputation Fears Grow

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
bill cosby massive money judgment upheld judge

EXCLUSIVE: Reeling Bill Cosby Rocked Again — Judge Upholds Massive Money Judgment Against Disgraced Creep

kevin hart business crisis greed absent boss

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart's Business on Life Support — Pint-Sized Comic's Company Collapsing Amid Claims of Absent Boss' Greed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman is among the celebrities who have reportedly distanced themselves from Jackman amid fallout from his split with Furness.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Nicole Kidman is among the celebrities who have reportedly distanced themselves from Jackman amid fallout from his split with Furness.

"There's a real worry on his side that people will start seeing him as this major love rat who's been conning his fans with a false image," said the insider. "But Deb is done holding back."

The Song Sung Blue star is already furious that fellow Aussies Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe are giving him the cold shoulder – and that longtime friend Nicole Kidman ignored him and Foster at the Met Gala, sources said.

"For Hugh all this is the ultimate nightmare. He just wants to move on with his life and wishes Deb would stop being so petty," the source said. "But he's made his bed and now he's going to have to deal with the consequences."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.