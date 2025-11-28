Death Row Inmate Convicted of Murdering a Child Released on Bail After Nearly Three Decades Behind Bars

Duncan was sentenced to die in 1998 for the death of 23-month-old Haley Oliveaux, the daughter of his then-girlfriend, whom he was accused of raping and drowning on December 18, 1993. The Louisiana Supreme Court is still reviewing his vacated conviction.

After nearly three decades on death row, Louisiana inmate Jimmie Duncan is free on $150,000 bail after his conviction for murdering a child was overturned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During Duncan's bail hearing, Oliveaux's mother, Allison Layton Statham, said her child had a history of seizures and believed she had accidentally drowned in a bathtub.

In a bombshell May 2025 ruling, Judge Alvin Sharp of Ouachita Parish declared there was “clear and convincing” proof that Mr. Duncan was actually innocent in the alleged murder of Oliveaux, a case built on junk science from disgraced forensic “experts” Michael West and Steven Hayne, who’ve helped send at least nine other innocent people to prison. The judge also blasted Duncan’s original defense team for botching his trial.

“Mr. Duncan’s release marks a significant step forward in his decades-long fight for justice — but the fight is not over,” said Chris Fabricant, Duncan’s Innocence Project attorney declared in a press statement.

"Mr. Duncan was wrongly convicted based on the fraudulent forensics of Drs. Steven Hayne and Michael West, woefully ineffective defense counsel, and the State’s patent misconduct. Mr. Duncan’s incarceration was a gross miscarriage of justice – his execution would have been a moral outrage," Fabricant continued.

Duncan had no prior criminal record, nowhere near the monstrous crime he was falsely accused of. Even behind bars, he became a model inmate, tutoring fellow death-row prisoners for their GEDs and devoting himself to the prison’s ministry program. For nearly 30 years, Duncan had been a steady, positive force, not the villain prosecutors once painted him to be.

"Mr. Duncan is one step closer to the life stripped away from him so many years ago, and we are committed to reaching the moment when he walks as a fully free, innocent man,” said Scott Greene, Duncan’s long-time pro bono attorney.