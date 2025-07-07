At the height of Greta Scacchi’s career, she appeared in multiple sex scenes in movies like Presumed Innocent and Fires Within.

The scenes were all germane to advancing the story and filmed with a gentle level of respect that the now 5-year-old described as "made to look beautiful and slowed down."

Sex scenes in the 1980s were often filmed in soft lighting, with teasing views and a fiery saxophone soundtrack. However, one leading entertainment writer said those tasteful scenes are now a thing of the past.

Journalist Ben Lawrence said the fantasy sequences often didn't look like "good sex," but that was to be expected and even appreciated.

"It was inoffensive, and almost as laughable as the act itself, despite the general degree of decorum," he said. "There is no doubt that any on-screen nudity from that era, no matter how convivial the circumstances, was all at the behest of a middle-aged director who was either fulfilling their fantasies or had an eye on the commercial big time."