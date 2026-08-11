Dax Shepard Admits He 'Loves Men's Bodies More Than Anything in the World' During Bizarre Podcast Interview

"Second, and I think this is the true thing that intrigues me about muscles, is that it's rare that you can see a visual display of someone's work ethic and dedication," Shepard continued.

He then relayed his own journey to gaining that desired look.

"And as someone whose shadow is 'You're a lazy piece of s--- who's undisciplined.' To conquer that is, to me, the ultimate goal. I can see, 'Wow, there's some dedication here. There's some execution. There's like real commitment. There's struggle.' This is the proof of making oneself suffer for a goal," the podcast host said.

Ultimately, the Hit and Run star figured out how to get the body he wants.

"I eat in a way that, like, works for me so that I'm not miserable at all. I work out all the time because I'm a nutcase and it's my medicine. And the esteem I get from knowing I did the thing I didn't want to do is, um, joyful; I love it," Shepard raved.