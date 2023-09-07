MLB Legend David Ortiz Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Wife, Accused of Breaching Divorce Deal Over 'Big Papi' Business

As we first reported, Tiffany and David settled their bitter divorce in March. However, she now claims that David has failed to abide by the terms of the agreement.

Baseball legend David Ortiz ’s ex-wife Tiffany has rushed back to court demanding a judge help her enforce their divorce settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tiffany said, per the divorce settlement, David was to transfer one-half of his interest in his companies Big Papi and Big Papi Properties to her.

“The former husband has failed to make such a transfer nor has he provided any documentation to evidence and efforts to complete the transfers,” Tiffany’s lawyer wrote.

Tiffany said the deal had a provision stating if the interests could not be transferred, David would continue to hold his ex-wife’s interest but would be “required to keep her informed as to the activity in the entities as more fully set forth in the agreement.”