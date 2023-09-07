MLB Legend David Ortiz Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Wife, Accused of Breaching Divorce Deal Over 'Big Papi' Business
Baseball legend David Ortiz’s ex-wife Tiffany has rushed back to court demanding a judge help her enforce their divorce settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we first reported, Tiffany and David settled their bitter divorce in March. However, she now claims that David has failed to abide by the terms of the agreement.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tiffany said, per the divorce settlement, David was to transfer one-half of his interest in his companies Big Papi and Big Papi Properties to her.
“The former husband has failed to make such a transfer nor has he provided any documentation to evidence and efforts to complete the transfers,” Tiffany’s lawyer wrote.
Tiffany said the deal had a provision stating if the interests could not be transferred, David would continue to hold his ex-wife’s interest but would be “required to keep her informed as to the activity in the entities as more fully set forth in the agreement.”
She said David has failed to keep her informed of any activity.
Further, she said David was required to pay her a cut of any payments received by David from his companies from January 1, 2023, to now. She said one payment was received from Big Papi Properties “without any accounting or explanation. No other payments have been received.”
Tiffany said her lawyer has made numerous attempts to get the information but has been unsuccessful. She said David’s lawyer had not even responded to an email sent by her attorney.
In her motion, she asked the court to force David to comply with the agreement and transfer her interests in the two companies.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, David and Tiffany hashed out the deal after a lengthy court war.
Tiffany filed for divorce in December 2020. David and Tiffany share two children together D'Angelo and Alexandra.
Tiffany spoke out after filing for divorce. She said, “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”
As we first reported, prior to the divorce, the couple had been on-again, and off-again for years. David first filed for divorce from Tiffany in 2013 but eventually called it off after they agreed to reconcile.
David has yet to respond to Tiffany’s latest motion in court.