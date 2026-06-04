EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Drowning in Health Woes — Pals Fear Broken-Down 'Baywatch' Hunk is Facing His Final Wave
June 4 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff is a frail shadow of his hunky heyday as pals fear he's facing his final days.
After enduring hip and knee replacement surgeries, the 73-year-old was spotted slouched in a wheelchair with a bandaged ankle while leaving a physical therapy appointment.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Hasselhoff's body is breaking down.
'David's Body Is Breaking Down'
"David's body is breaking down. That's the brutal truth he's been dealing with for years – and it's getting scarier for him and his loved ones," said a source.
"He does have some good days but those are few and far between. He's still in a lot of pain even after the surgeries. Mobility is a real problem for him, which is why doctors have advised him to use a walker or wheelchair."
The Knight Rider hero was also seen holding tight to two trekking poles while hiking alongside much younger wife Hayley Roberts, 46, in Calabasas, Calif., months after enduring the hip and knee operations.
At one point, Hasselhoff's spouse grasped his arm in what looked like an effort to steady him, eyewitnesses said.
"David is a proud guy," added a pal. "He tries to move around on his own and especially at home, which is apparently where he did his ankle in."
Concerning Health Issues
Hasselhoff's rep insisted the actor is doing well, but tipsters claim the now-sober former boozer is regretting his hard-partying past that some fear could put him in an early grave.
"David is the first to admit that his body took a battering when he was younger and now it's come back to bite him," an insider said.
For now, the Hoff's health issues are more serious than just an injured ankle, with the once barrel-chested star losing "a lot of weight," according to insiders.
'Living On Borrowed Time'
"David's appetite has diminished and he's very low on energy," shared a pal. "Besides that, lots of other niggling problems and ailments seem to pop up constantly. It's like he's firefighting the inevitable.
"The good news is that David's spirits are still very much intact. He's determined to recover his fitness and be fully mobile again.
"But for his loved ones it's heartbreaking to see him so weak. Of course, he's scared and worried, as anyone in his situation would be."
Another source ominously noted: "David is living on borrowed time."