EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Drowning in Health Woes — Pals Fear Broken-Down 'Baywatch' Hunk is Facing His Final Wave

"David's body is breaking down. That's the brutal truth he's been dealing with for years – and it's getting scarier for him and his loved ones," said a source.

"He does have some good days but those are few and far between. He's still in a lot of pain even after the surgeries. Mobility is a real problem for him, which is why doctors have advised him to use a walker or wheelchair."

The Knight Rider hero was also seen holding tight to two trekking poles while hiking alongside much younger wife Hayley Roberts, 46, in Calabasas, Calif., months after enduring the hip and knee operations.

At one point, Hasselhoff's spouse grasped his arm in what looked like an effort to steady him, eyewitnesses said.

"David is a proud guy," added a pal. "He tries to move around on his own and especially at home, which is apparently where he did his ankle in."