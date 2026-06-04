Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > David Hasselhoff
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Drowning in Health Woes — Pals Fear Broken-Down 'Baywatch' Hunk is Facing His Final Wave

David Hasselhoff's health decline has sparked concerns among pals about the 'Baywatch' star.
Source: MEGA

David Hasselhoff's health decline has sparked concerns among pals about the 'Baywatch' star.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 4 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff is a frail shadow of his hunky heyday as pals fear he's facing his final days.

After enduring hip and knee replacement surgeries, the 73-year-old was spotted slouched in a wheelchair with a bandaged ankle while leaving a physical therapy appointment.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Hasselhoff's body is breaking down.

Article continues below advertisement

'David's Body Is Breaking Down'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
David Hasselhoff was seen using a wheelchair after undergoing hip and knee replacement surgeries.
Source: Joe Russo / MEGA

David Hasselhoff was seen using a wheelchair after undergoing hip and knee replacement surgeries.

Article continues below advertisement

"David's body is breaking down. That's the brutal truth he's been dealing with for years – and it's getting scarier for him and his loved ones," said a source.

"He does have some good days but those are few and far between. He's still in a lot of pain even after the surgeries. Mobility is a real problem for him, which is why doctors have advised him to use a walker or wheelchair."

The Knight Rider hero was also seen holding tight to two trekking poles while hiking alongside much younger wife Hayley Roberts, 46, in Calabasas, Calif., months after enduring the hip and knee operations.

At one point, Hasselhoff's spouse grasped his arm in what looked like an effort to steady him, eyewitnesses said.

"David is a proud guy," added a pal. "He tries to move around on his own and especially at home, which is apparently where he did his ankle in."

Article continues below advertisement

Concerning Health Issues

Article continues below advertisement
Hayley Roberts was spotted helping Hasselhoff during a hike months after his recent operations.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Hayley Roberts was spotted helping Hasselhoff during a hike months after his recent operations.

Article continues below advertisement

Hasselhoff's rep insisted the actor is doing well, but tipsters claim the now-sober former boozer is regretting his hard-partying past that some fear could put him in an early grave.

"David is the first to admit that his body took a battering when he was younger and now it's come back to bite him," an insider said.

For now, the Hoff's health issues are more serious than just an injured ankle, with the once barrel-chested star losing "a lot of weight," according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

'Living On Borrowed Time'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
George and Amal Clooney are fueling baby rumors as insiders claim it could aid their marriage.

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's SOS Baby — Insiders Snitch His Wife Amal's Fuller Figure is Set to Deliver Answer for Troubled Couple

alex murdaugh murder convictions overturned

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Probes Whether Accused Family Annihilator Alex Murdaugh Will Go Free Now His Convictions Have Been Overturned

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Hasselhoff has lost weight and is struggling with low energy amid ongoing health concerns.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Hasselhoff has lost weight and is struggling with low energy amid ongoing health concerns.

"David's appetite has diminished and he's very low on energy," shared a pal. "Besides that, lots of other niggling problems and ailments seem to pop up constantly. It's like he's firefighting the inevitable.

"The good news is that David's spirits are still very much intact. He's determined to recover his fitness and be fully mobile again.

"But for his loved ones it's heartbreaking to see him so weak. Of course, he's scared and worried, as anyone in his situation would be."

Another source ominously noted: "David is living on borrowed time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.