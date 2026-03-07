EXCLUSIVE: David Bowie's Daughter 'Desperately' Backtracks on Treatment Center Abuse Rant 'To Make Amends With Furious Family'

Bowie died in January 2016, aged 69, from liver cancer, two days after releasing his final album Blackstar. In her original account of her difficult teen years, Jones described being taken by two men to a wilderness therapy program for 91 days before spending 13 months at a residential treatment center in Utah – a period that meant she was absent during her father's final days.

But in her latest statement about the revelations, Jones said: "I've seen a lot of interpretations of what I shared, and I want to clarify something important. My story was never meant to place blame on my parents. I love my parents deeply, and I don't hold resentment towards them.

"They were trying to help a child who was struggling in ways none of us fully understood at the time. I never shared this to create a narrative of family conflict. What I was trying to talk about was the experience of being a young person inside the teenage treatment system and how it feels while it is happening.

"Those feelings can exist at the same time as love for the people who were trying to help you. Both things can be true."