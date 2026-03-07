EXCLUSIVE: David Bowie's Daughter 'Desperately' Backtracks on Treatment Center Abuse Rant 'To Make Amends With Furious Family'
March 7 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Alexandria 'Lexi' Jones has moved to calm a growing storm around her family, insisting she does "not blame" her parents after describing being forcibly taken to treatment centers as a teenager – a clarification friends have told RadarOnline.com is an attempt to make amends with relatives angered by her earlier remarks.
Jones, 25, the daughter of David Bowie and model Iman, 70, took to Instagram to clarify a recent online outburst about being removed from her home at 14 and sent to multiple facilities.
'I Love My Parents Deeply'
Bowie died in January 2016, aged 69, from liver cancer, two days after releasing his final album Blackstar. In her original account of her difficult teen years, Jones described being taken by two men to a wilderness therapy program for 91 days before spending 13 months at a residential treatment center in Utah – a period that meant she was absent during her father's final days.
But in her latest statement about the revelations, Jones said: "I've seen a lot of interpretations of what I shared, and I want to clarify something important. My story was never meant to place blame on my parents. I love my parents deeply, and I don't hold resentment towards them.
"They were trying to help a child who was struggling in ways none of us fully understood at the time. I never shared this to create a narrative of family conflict. What I was trying to talk about was the experience of being a young person inside the teenage treatment system and how it feels while it is happening.
"Those feelings can exist at the same time as love for the people who were trying to help you. Both things can be true."
David Bowie's Family Rages Over Comments?
She continued: "I shared my experience because many people who have been through similar programs carry confusion and silence around it. Hearing from others who related has already shown me the message reached who it was meant to reach.
"I'm not asking anyone to speculate about my family or assign fault to anyone in my life. My intention is conversation and understanding about a system, not judgment of individuals. I spoke about something that shaped me in hopes someone else might feel less alone in theirs."
Sources close to the family said the clarification came as tensions had flared following Lexi's initial post.
One insider told us: "There was real upset. Some relatives felt the story cast David and Iman in a harsh light, especially given how much they tried to protect Lexi's privacy when she was young."
Another source added, "Lexi does not want a feud. She was desperate to sort out any upset as she adores her mother and remains fiercely protective of her father's legacy. The clarification was about drawing a line under any suggestion of blame after her original claim made her family furious."
A family friend said, "This is about healing now for Lexi. She wanted to speak about the system, not reopen wounds at home." In her earlier account, Lexi described the moment she was taken from her home.
She said, "Then two men came through the door, and they were both well over six feet tall. They told me I could do this the easy way or the hard way. I chose the hard way. I resisted. I screamed. I held onto the table leg. They grabbed me, they put their hands on me, they pulled me away from everything I knew, and I was screaming bloody murder. I was screaming for someone to help me, but no one did… ."
Jones added, "I felt stripped of any right to stay in my own life. They got me back into a black SUV and shoved me inside. By the time the door shut, my parents were already gone. I was alone."
She noted she spoke to Bowie two days before his death.
Jones said: "I had the luxury of speaking to him two days before, on his birthday. I told him I loved him, and he said it back, and we both knew. Then I saw the post, the one that said something like, David Bowie passed away, surrounded by his whole family."It made me physically ill because, yeah, the whole family was there. Except for me."