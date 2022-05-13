Dave Portnoy Ambushes Live Chat To Trash ‘Business Insider’ Editor

“I saw that piece of s--- Henry Blodget is on there,” Portnoy, 45, said, stunning the panel of stock market experts.

“My first question: why would a piece of s--- who has been banned by the SEC [be on] talking about stocks. My second question is, ‘Hey Henry, you f------ coward. You know everything you wrote about me is bulls---. Why don’t you ever sit down with me, you f------ piece of s--- coward.’ That’s my question for Henry.”