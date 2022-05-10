Dave Chappelle's Security At Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Show Worked Deadly Astroworld Festival

Dave Chappelle was left in shock following a surprise attack at his Netflix Is A Joke comedy show last week, leading many to question what safety measurements were put into place.

In a surprising new development, it has been revealed the very same security company that worked for the stand-up show also oversaw Travis Scott's tragic 2021 Astroworld festival, during which 10 people died following a crowd surge.

Contemporary Services Corp. have been one of the go-to companies for concerts, performances, and sporting events including Coachella and the Super Bowl.