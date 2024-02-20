Actor Danny Trejo Sells Off Los Angeles Home For $770k to Help Pay Off Massive Tax Debt
Danny Trejo is one step closer to paying off the millions owed in back taxes.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Trejo informed the court he received an offer of $770k on a pad he owned in Pacoima, California
Trejo lives in a $1.2 million mansion in Mission Hills, California but he inherited the second home after his mom’s passing.
The actor said the sale will bring in $391k to help him pay off debts to the IRS and California Franchise Tax Board. Trejo said $307k will go to the IRS and $93k will go to the state.
The sale brings in a substantial amount of funds for Trejo in his Chapter 11.
As we previously reported, last year, Trejo filed for bankruptcy listing $2.2 million in assets and $3.6 million in liabilities. Most of the debt was back taxes.
- Revealed: Danny Trejo Still Making Bank Since Filing For Bankruptcy, Pulled in Over $400K In Past 3 Months
- Danny Trejo Offers to Pay $800k Per Year Until 2028 to Settle Massive IRS Debt in Bankruptcy Plea
- Danny Trejo Fighting IRS Over Debt After Filing For Bankruptcy With $2 Million Owed In Back Taxes
Trejo’s main assets included his main home, the second home, and a massive car collection.
The collection includes a 1942 Chevrolet Master Deluxe, a 1976 Cadillac Seville 4D, a 1998 Cadillac Eldorado, a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado 2D, a 1961 Ford Truck, a 2006 Range Rover, a 1997 Cadillac Eldorado, a 2005 Ford Truck, a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth and a 2006 Mercedes Benz.
Back in August, Trejo proposed selling off the home he inherited to help pay his debts. He said the writer and actor’s strike caused his income to decrease. He argued the home sale would help him make payments to repay the IRS and Franchise Tax Board.
At the time, Trejo told the court, “The strikes have impacted my income in the near term.” Things have turned around for Trejo since the strikes ended.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In his initial petition, Trejo said his average monthly income came to $165k and his expenses totaled $14k.
Trejo proposed a repayment plan where he would make 4 payments of $200k per year until early 2028.
The actor’s successful taco restaurant and donut/coffee shops are not a part of the Chapter 11. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Trejo saved his main home from being seized as part of the case.
The judge has yet to sign off on the home sale.