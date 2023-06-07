Another Scientology Blow: Danny Masterson Judge Rules Two of Actor's Lawyers Leaked Victims' Emails to Church

The Church of Scientology faced another blow after its longtime member Danny Masterson was found guilty two counts of rape. Judge Olmedo ruled that two of the That '70s Show alum's lawyers, Thomas Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum , leaked redacted discovery material in the case — including victims' emails with police — to Scientology, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The court finds that the words used by the court repeatedly constituted an order and the defense violated that order, and the attorneys who violated that were Mr. Mesereau and Ms. Appelbaum," Judge Olmedo said while revealing his ruling on Wednesday.

"We base that on Mr. Cohen denied sharing it and didn't know how Ms. Podberesky obtained it. Ms. Holley said it was a previous team, Ms. Goldstein didn't have knowledge of it. Mr. Mueller said he shared the info with Mr. Mesereau and Ms. Appelbaum so the court find circumstantial evidence that they shared the material and will make sanctions."