EXCLUSIVE: The VERY Odd Couple – How Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Have Stayed 'Secretly Married' Despite Splitting 12 Years Ago

Hollywood's nuttiest lovebirds Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman separated in 2012, but they're still legally married and RadarOnline.com can reveal their relationship has only gotten stronger the more time passes.

Though It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star DeVito, 80, and Cheers alum Perlman, 77, who tied the knot in 1982 and share three kids – Lucy, 42, Gracie, 40, and Jake, 37 – are tight-lipped about their current status, they looked as happy as newlyweds as they posed for pictures at a recent event.

"It's definitely one of the less conventional relationships in Hollywood and a lot of people still think it's downright peculiar," our source said.