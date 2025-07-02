EXCLUSIVE: The VERY Odd Couple – How Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Have Stayed 'Secretly Married' Despite Splitting 12 Years Ago
Hollywood's nuttiest lovebirds Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman separated in 2012, but they're still legally married and RadarOnline.com can reveal their relationship has only gotten stronger the more time passes.
Though It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star DeVito, 80, and Cheers alum Perlman, 77, who tied the knot in 1982 and share three kids – Lucy, 42, Gracie, 40, and Jake, 37 – are tight-lipped about their current status, they looked as happy as newlyweds as they posed for pictures at a recent event.
"It's definitely one of the less conventional relationships in Hollywood and a lot of people still think it's downright peculiar," our source said.
Topsy-Turvy Romance
The insider added: "But it works for Danny and Rhea equally, and they swear up and down it's not money-related or some type of elaborate tax dodge.
"They still consider each other soulmates and are extremely attracted to each other, too. The way they explain it is that they're living proof absence truly does make the heart grow fonder."
RadarOnline.com has revealed for many years, pals were urging them to get back together and stop tiptoeing around with the "just good friends" routine.
But Perlman revealed in a 2023 interview that friendship is the key to their relationship. "We are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."
Now, many of their pals are finally accepting their unique relationship.
"Their friends used to say how sad it was that they weren't living together but now they're serving as this odd example for a number of other folks who are following their lead," said an insider.
They added: "At the end of the day, it works for them and makes them happy so nobody tries to question it anymore."