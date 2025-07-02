Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Danny DeVito
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The VERY Odd Couple – How Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Have Stayed 'Secretly Married' Despite Splitting 12 Years Ago

danny devito rhea perlman secretly married year split
Source: MEGA

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman remain secretly 'married' despite splitting 12 years ago.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood's nuttiest lovebirds Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman separated in 2012, but they're still legally married and RadarOnline.com can reveal their relationship has only gotten stronger the more time passes.

Though It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star DeVito, 80, and Cheers alum Perlman, 77, who tied the knot in 1982 and share three kids – Lucy, 42, Gracie, 40, and Jake, 37 – are tight-lipped about their current status, they looked as happy as newlyweds as they posed for pictures at a recent event.

"It's definitely one of the less conventional relationships in Hollywood and a lot of people still think it's downright peculiar," our source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Topsy-Turvy Romance

Article continues below advertisement
danny devito rhea perlman secretly married year split
Source: MEGA

Perlman and DeVito still call each other 'soulmates.'

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "But it works for Danny and Rhea equally, and they swear up and down it's not money-related or some type of elaborate tax dodge.

"They still consider each other soulmates and are extremely attracted to each other, too. The way they explain it is that they're living proof absence truly does make the heart grow fonder."

RadarOnline.com has revealed for many years, pals were urging them to get back together and stop tiptoeing around with the "just good friends" routine.

Article continues below advertisement
danny devito rhea perlman secretly married year split
Source: MEGA

DeVito and Perlman are now seen as a model for oddball relationships.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
joshua jackson divorce jodie turner smith bitter custody

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Joshua Jackson's Brutal Divorce From Jodie Turner-Smith After Split Took Spectacularly Bitter Turn Over Custody

Photo of Kelly Clarkson

EXCLUSIVE: We Lay Bare ALL the Rumors Swirling Over Whether Kelly Clarkson Is Really Leaving Her Show After String of 'Personal Issues'

But Perlman revealed in a 2023 interview that friendship is the key to their relationship. "We are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

Now, many of their pals are finally accepting their unique relationship.

"Their friends used to say how sad it was that they weren't living together but now they're serving as this odd example for a number of other folks who are following their lead," said an insider.

They added: "At the end of the day, it works for them and makes them happy so nobody tries to question it anymore."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.