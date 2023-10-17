Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Damian Lillard
Exclusive

NBA Star Damian Lillard Ordered to Show at Oregon Courthouse for Custody Battle Same Day as Milwaukee Home Game

damian lillard divorce custody ex kayla milwaukee game
Source: MEGA; MEGA; @damianlillard/Instagram

His estranged wife is demanding sole custody of their three children.

By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Damian Lillard will have to double-dip next month after an Oregon judge hit the NBA player with an order to show in his bitter custody battle with his estranged wife, Kay'La Lillard. The documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that the Milwaukee Bucks point guard must appear at the Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse in Oregon City, Oregon, on November 24 to spar over Kay'La's demand of sole custody of their three children.

The only problem is that Damian is supposed to play at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin later that night.

Article continues below advertisement
damian lillard tried selling wifes home before divorce
Source: @damianlillard/Instagram

Kay'La said she's been protecting his "family-man" image.

According to the filing, Damian has been ordered to appear at the 9 AM hearing, where he will discuss custody, a possible parenting plan, and paying Kay'La's attorney fees.

The purpose of the in-person battle will be imperative as the basketball star, 33, is expected to "show cause why the Court should not grant" all of Kay'La's demands, including "awarding mother sole custody of the children; establishing a parenting plan for Father that is in the best interest of the children; Requiring Father to pay Mother her reasonable attorney fees and costs in this action pursuant to ORS 107.445; and awarding any other relief that the Court deems just and equitable."

Article continues below advertisement

Here's where it could get tricky.

While Damian is required in court that Friday morning, he's also expected to be on the basketball court in Milwaukee for the 7 PM game against the Washington Wizards.

damianlillardn
Source: @damianlillard/instagram

The two have a prenup, and Lillard wants Kay'La to revert back to her maiden name.

Article continues below advertisement

Wisconsin is two hours ahead and about a five-hour flight from Oregon, meaning that Damian will cut it close if he plans to fight for his children AND play later that night.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.

MORE ON:
Damian Lillard

This outlet broke the story — Kay'La filed for sole custody of their kids and slammed her ex's "family-man" image. She claimed Damian officially ditched his family in October 2022 and hadn't been around before that to make crucial parenting decisions.

“I have been the primary parent for our three children since their birth,” Kay’La stated in the court documents.

“While I am a registered and licensed nurse, I am a stay-at-home mother for our children. I have made all the major decisions regarding our children: I interviewed and selected their pediatrician and their dentist; I have made all medical decisions for the children.”

Article continues below advertisement
damian lillard files for divorce kayla living separately
Source: @damianlillard/Instagram

“I have been the primary parent for our three children since their birth,” Kay’La stated in the court documents.

Admitting she wants the kids "to have a healthy relationship with their father," Damian's ex said he has an image to protect that she's played along with for years.

"I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family-man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public," Kay'La stated.

Article continues below advertisement
damian lillard files divorce blessed milwaukee trade wife house pp
Source: @damianlillard/Instagram

Damian filed for divorce earlier this month.

Damian filed for divorce on October 2, shortly after their second wedding anniversary — and days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. RadarOnline.com told you — a prenup was set up, protecting his estimated $100 million fortune. In true romantic fashion, Kay'La signed the ironclad agreement just days before they walked down the aisle in September 2021.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.