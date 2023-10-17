NBA Star Damian Lillard Ordered to Show at Oregon Courthouse for Custody Battle Same Day as Milwaukee Home Game
Damian Lillard will have to double-dip next month after an Oregon judge hit the NBA player with an order to show in his bitter custody battle with his estranged wife, Kay'La Lillard. The documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that the Milwaukee Bucks point guard must appear at the Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse in Oregon City, Oregon, on November 24 to spar over Kay'La's demand of sole custody of their three children.
The only problem is that Damian is supposed to play at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin later that night.
According to the filing, Damian has been ordered to appear at the 9 AM hearing, where he will discuss custody, a possible parenting plan, and paying Kay'La's attorney fees.
The purpose of the in-person battle will be imperative as the basketball star, 33, is expected to "show cause why the Court should not grant" all of Kay'La's demands, including "awarding mother sole custody of the children; establishing a parenting plan for Father that is in the best interest of the children; Requiring Father to pay Mother her reasonable attorney fees and costs in this action pursuant to ORS 107.445; and awarding any other relief that the Court deems just and equitable."
Here's where it could get tricky.
While Damian is required in court that Friday morning, he's also expected to be on the basketball court in Milwaukee for the 7 PM game against the Washington Wizards.
Wisconsin is two hours ahead and about a five-hour flight from Oregon, meaning that Damian will cut it close if he plans to fight for his children AND play later that night.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.
This outlet broke the story — Kay'La filed for sole custody of their kids and slammed her ex's "family-man" image. She claimed Damian officially ditched his family in October 2022 and hadn't been around before that to make crucial parenting decisions.
“I have been the primary parent for our three children since their birth,” Kay’La stated in the court documents.
“While I am a registered and licensed nurse, I am a stay-at-home mother for our children. I have made all the major decisions regarding our children: I interviewed and selected their pediatrician and their dentist; I have made all medical decisions for the children.”
Admitting she wants the kids "to have a healthy relationship with their father," Damian's ex said he has an image to protect that she's played along with for years.
"I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family-man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public," Kay'La stated.
Damian filed for divorce on October 2, shortly after their second wedding anniversary — and days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. RadarOnline.com told you — a prenup was set up, protecting his estimated $100 million fortune. In true romantic fashion, Kay'La signed the ironclad agreement just days before they walked down the aisle in September 2021.