NBA Star Damian Lillard Ordered to Show at Oregon Courthouse for Custody Battle Same Day as Milwaukee Home Game

Damian Lillard will have to double-dip next month after an Oregon judge hit the NBA player with an order to show in his bitter custody battle with his estranged wife, Kay'La Lillard. The documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that the Milwaukee Bucks point guard must appear at the Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse in Oregon City, Oregon, on November 24 to spar over Kay'La's demand of sole custody of their three children.

The only problem is that Damian is supposed to play at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin later that night.