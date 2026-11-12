'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy Tears Up Recalling Night His Parents Were Shot Dead By Gunman in Montana Bar

Describing the gruesome killings, Duffy — who played Bobby Ewing on the popular CBS television series – said: "My dad had thrown these two boys out because they were, you know, drunk and boisterous and he just threw them out of the bar and they went somewhere, finished whatever they were drinking and the anger boiled up and they went back in. It was very late at night.

"There was nobody in the bar except my father and my mother.

"And they walked in with their shotguns. And as soon as my dad saw them, this is in the testimony that came out in the court is that my dad turned to them and apparently took a step towards him saying, 'I told you to.'