EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson's Parents 'Alarmed by Machine Gun Kelly Romance'

But Johnson's famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, are said to be gnashing their teeth over the idea of the Vampire Diaries singer as a son-in-law.

"Dakota is an extremely independent spirit, so the people in her world know it's futile to meddle or try and micromanage her," revealed an insider. "But for Melanie and Don it's very hard to imagine her fooling around with this guy. He has a terrible reputation for womanizing and seems like the last person she should be hooking up with."

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 37, last year came off a longtime engagement with rocker Chris Martin, 49.

Meanwhile, MGK, aka Colson Baker, 36, finally ended a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Megan Fox, 40. The two share daughter, Saga, born in March 2025.