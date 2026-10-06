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EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson's Parents 'Alarmed by Machine Gun Kelly Romance'

Dakota Johnson's parents are reportedly alarmed by her rumored romance with Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson's parents are reportedly alarmed by her rumored romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Dakota Johnson has been caught out and about with Machine Gun Kelly – and sources said her concerned parents are turning 50 shades of pale at the thought of her hooking up with the controversial rapper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple, who reportedly met at mutual pal Taylor Swift's July wedding to Travis Kelce, was snapped in New York City as they exited a black SUV on their way to the Style singer's empty downtown apartment while the pop star was out of town.

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Dakota's Parents Fear New Romance

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Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson are reportedly concerned about Dakota Johnson's connection with Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: ©2007 RAMEY PHOTO / P / MEGA

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson are reportedly concerned about Dakota Johnson's connection with Machine Gun Kelly.

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But Johnson's famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, are said to be gnashing their teeth over the idea of the Vampire Diaries singer as a son-in-law.

"Dakota is an extremely independent spirit, so the people in her world know it's futile to meddle or try and micromanage her," revealed an insider. "But for Melanie and Don it's very hard to imagine her fooling around with this guy. He has a terrible reputation for womanizing and seems like the last person she should be hooking up with."

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 37, last year came off a longtime engagement with rocker Chris Martin, 49.

Meanwhile, MGK, aka Colson Baker, 36, finally ended a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Megan Fox, 40. The two share daughter, Saga, born in March 2025.

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Dakota's Family Fears a Mistake

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Taylor Swift is reportedly encouraging Johnson's connection with MGK, puzzling her parents.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is reportedly encouraging Johnson's connection with MGK, puzzling her parents.

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"It's even more bamboozling to Melanie and Don that Taylor Swift, of all people, is clearly actively encouraging this," said the source. "It's a real head-scratcher to them and to her stepdad, Antonio Banderas, who worry she's making a terrible mistake."

But sources said Dakota is in the mood for fun.

The source said: "It's nothing serious. And while she appreciates people looking out for her, it's irritating to have them passing negative judgment.

"It's one of the reasons she wanted it to stay under the radar. Everyone, including Taylor, was sworn to secrecy – so it was a bummer that they got caught."

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